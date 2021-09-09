EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 1.1802, EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range below this level. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 1.1848 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.1788.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3726 along with the ascending impulse towards 1.3782, GBPUSD is falling with the target at 1.3754. After that, the instrument may start another growth to reach 1.3807.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has completed the ascending structure at 73.50. Today, the pair may fall to reach 73.07 and then form one more ascending structure towards 73.60. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 72.37.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After rebounding from 110.43 to the downside, USDJPY is falling towards 109.92. After that, the instrument may grow to reach 110.18 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 109.58.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has finished another ascending wave at 0.9233; right now, it is forming the first descending structure towards 0.9195. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to reach 0.9213 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9116.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the descending wave at 0.7345; right now, it is consolidating near the lows. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and correct towards 0.7404. After that, the instrument may start another decline with the target at 0.7332.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending structure at 73.20 along with the correction towards 72.50. Today, the asset may grow to reach 73.42 and then fall to return to 72.50, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing to reach 74.55; if to the downside – start a new correction with the target at 70.80.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After breaking the consolidation range to the downside and reaching 1782.30, Gold is expected to form a new one close to the lows. Today, the metal may break this range to the downside and reach 1780.80. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 1803.30.
S&P 500
After reaching the short-term downside target at 4494.0, the S&P index is expected to form another ascending structure to test 4522.0 from below. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the first target at 4492.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
