EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After reaching the short-term upside at 1.1908, EURUSD has completed the descending impulse towards 1.1865 along with the correction to reach 1.1904; right now, it is falling to return to 1.1865. Possibly, today the pair may break the latter level and continue trading downwards to reach 1.1855. Later, the market may grow to test 1.1865 from below and then form a new descending structure with the first correctional target at 1.1849.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After reaching 1.3890 and finishing the descending impulse at 1.3845, GBPUSD has completed the correction towards 1.3866; right now, it is forming a new descending impulse to break 1.3845 and may later continue trading downwards to reach 1.3800. After that, the instrument may return to 1.3845 to test it from below and then start a new decline with the first correctional target at 1.3785.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB has completed the descending structure at 72.55. Today, the pair may consolidate around this level. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and correct to reach 73.40. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 72.50.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After breaking 109.82 and then reaching 109.59, USDJPY has completed the correction to test 109.82 from below. Possibly, the pair may rebound from the latter level and form a new descending structure to break 109.39. Later, the market may continue falling with the short-term target at 109.20.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USD/CHF has completed the correctional structure at 0.9119; right now, it is growing to break 0.9157. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9193.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After breaking 0.7436, AUDUSD has reached 0.7477 and may later start a new decline with the first target at 0.7418. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7448.

Brent

After finishing the ascending structure at 74.04, Brent is falling towards 71.80 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new growth to reach 74.45; if to the downside – correct downwards with the target at 70.20.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After finishing another ascending structure at 1833.00, Gold is expected to consolidate below this level. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and correct to break 1819.36. Later, the market may continue the correction with the target at 1800.00.

S&P 500

After completing the descending structure at 4522.2, the S&P index is moving upwards to reach 4555.5. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the first target at 4510.5.