EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After reaching the short-term upside at 1.1908, EURUSD has completed the descending impulse towards 1.1865 along with the correction to reach 1.1904; right now, it is falling to return to 1.1865. Possibly, today the pair may break the latter level and continue trading downwards to reach 1.1855. Later, the market may grow to test 1.1865 from below and then form a new descending structure with the first correctional target at 1.1849.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After reaching 1.3890 and finishing the descending impulse at 1.3845, GBPUSD has completed the correction towards 1.3866; right now, it is forming a new descending impulse to break 1.3845 and may later continue trading downwards to reach 1.3800. After that, the instrument may return to 1.3845 to test it from below and then start a new decline with the first correctional target at 1.3785.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has completed the descending structure at 72.55. Today, the pair may consolidate around this level. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and correct to reach 73.40. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 72.50.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After breaking 109.82 and then reaching 109.59, USDJPY has completed the correction to test 109.82 from below. Possibly, the pair may rebound from the latter level and form a new descending structure to break 109.39. Later, the market may continue falling with the short-term target at 109.20.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF has completed the correctional structure at 0.9119; right now, it is growing to break 0.9157. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9193.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After breaking 0.7436, AUDUSD has reached 0.7477 and may later start a new decline with the first target at 0.7418. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7448.
Brent
After finishing the ascending structure at 74.04, Brent is falling towards 71.80 and may later consolidate there. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start a new growth to reach 74.45; if to the downside – correct downwards with the target at 70.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing another ascending structure at 1833.00, Gold is expected to consolidate below this level. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and correct to break 1819.36. Later, the market may continue the correction with the target at 1800.00.
S&P 500
After completing the descending structure at 4522.2, the S&P index is moving upwards to reach 4555.5. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the first target at 4510.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured towards 1.1850 amid USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading under pressure, heading towards 1.1850, shrugging off the upbeat German factory data. The pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following a disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD battles 1.3850 amid Brexit woes, USD bounce
GBP/USD is holding the lower ground near 1.3850 amid a US dollar rebound and Brexit woes. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border. Holiday in the US could restrict market moves amid improving risk appetite.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 amid sluggish start to the key week
Gold (XAU/USD) begins the crucial week on a back foot, down 0.11% intraday around $1,825, heading into Monday’s European session. The US off, cautious sentiment triggers pullback from the key upside hurdle.
MATIC price triggers 62% upswing as Dharma uses Polygon to eliminate gas fees
MATIC price is looking to advance higher and recover to levels last seen on May 18. On this note, Polygon has already breached a crucial barrier and is looking to kick-start its massive upswing.
The Week Ahead: ECB meeting, China trade and UK GDP
The last ECB meeting in July was every bit as uninteresting as we expected it to be. Having announced a change to its inflation mandate to try and give itself more flexibility over monetary policy in July the discussion is likely to move onto the future of its PEPP asset purchase program.