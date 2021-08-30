EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.1733 and then breaking 1.1777 to the upside, EURUSD has expanded the range up to 1.1807 to reach its short-term target. Later, the market may correct to test 1.1777 from above and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1814. However, any rising movements should be considered as an alternative scenario to continue the correction. The instrument may start plummeting within the downtrend at any moment.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.3701 and expanding the range up to 1.3780, GBPUSD is forming a new consolidation range close to the latter level and forming another correctional structure. Possibly, the pair may start another decline reach 1.3743 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3797.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has broken 73.88 to the downside. Today, the pair may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.30. After that, the instrument may correct to test 73.88 from below and then start a new decline to reach 73.17.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After rebounding from 110.25, USDJPY is trading downwards to reach 109.47. Possibly, the pair may break the latter level and then continue moving within the downtrend with the short-term target at 108.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After rebounding from 0.9198 and then breaking 0.9155, USDCHF reached the short-term downside target at 0.9111. Today, the pair may grow towards 0.9150 and then resume falling to reach 0.9097. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards to return to 0.9198.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 0.7222, AUDUSD has completed another ascending structure at 0.7314. Possibly, today the pair may fall to beak 0.7210 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.7070.
Brent
After finishing the ascending structure at 72.87, Brent is falling towards 71.30. If the price breaks the latter level to the downside, the market may correct with the target at 70.25.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending structure and reaching the short-term target at 1822.00, Gold has finished the descending impulse towards 1813.33. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1818.70 and then resume falling with the target at 1800.90.
S&P 500
After finishing another ascending structure at 4515.6, the S&P index is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the asset may form a new descending structure to reach 4497.3 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 4530.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed-led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading
Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour, although remains well off the four-week highs of $1823.
Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB
Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.