EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.1733 and then breaking 1.1777 to the upside, EURUSD has expanded the range up to 1.1807 to reach its short-term target. Later, the market may correct to test 1.1777 from above and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1814. However, any rising movements should be considered as an alternative scenario to continue the correction. The instrument may start plummeting within the downtrend at any moment.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 1.3701 and expanding the range up to 1.3780, GBPUSD is forming a new consolidation range close to the latter level and forming another correctional structure. Possibly, the pair may start another decline reach 1.3743 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.3797.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB has broken 73.88 to the downside. Today, the pair may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.30. After that, the instrument may correct to test 73.88 from below and then start a new decline to reach 73.17.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After rebounding from 110.25, USDJPY is trading downwards to reach 109.47. Possibly, the pair may break the latter level and then continue moving within the downtrend with the short-term target at 108.80.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After rebounding from 0.9198 and then breaking 0.9155, USDCHF reached the short-term downside target at 0.9111. Today, the pair may grow towards 0.9150 and then resume falling to reach 0.9097. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards to return to 0.9198.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

After rebounding from 0.7222, AUDUSD has completed another ascending structure at 0.7314. Possibly, today the pair may fall to beak 0.7210 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.7070.

Brent

After finishing the ascending structure at 72.87, Brent is falling towards 71.30. If the price breaks the latter level to the downside, the market may correct with the target at 70.25.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

After completing the ascending structure and reaching the short-term target at 1822.00, Gold has finished the descending impulse towards 1813.33. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1818.70 and then resume falling with the target at 1800.90.

S&P 500

After finishing another ascending structure at 4515.6, the S&P index is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the asset may form a new descending structure to reach 4497.3 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 4530.0.