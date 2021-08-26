EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.1726, EURUSD is growing towards 1.1782 and may later fall to reach 1.1755. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 1.1788 and then start a new decline to reach 1.1755, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and resume falling within the downtrend with the target at 1.1663.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After breaking the consolidation range to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to grow towards 1.3773 and may later fall to reach 1.3740. After that, the instrument may start another growth towards 1.3780 and then form a new descending structure to break 1.3690. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3598.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has finished the descending structure at 73.63 along with the ascending wave towards 74.10, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 74.44 and then fall to test 74.10 from above. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 74.66 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 73.33.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has completed another ascending structure towards the upside border at 110.08. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 110.30; if to the downside – form a new descending structure to break 109.06 and then continue falling within the downtrend with the target at 108.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9120 without any particular direction. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside to reach 0.9166. Later, the market may break this level as well and continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 0.9200.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD continues falling; by now, it has reached 0.7200. Possibly, today the pair may grow towards 0.7240 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the short-term target at 0.7170.
Brent
Brent continues forming the ascending impulse towards 72.22 and may later start a new correction to reach 68.60. After that, the instrument may resume growing to break 72.50 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 81.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is falling towards 1780.98. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 1819.00 and then start a new decline with the target at 1780.00.
S&P 500
After finishing the ascending structure at 4500.0, the S&P index is consolidating below this level and may later fall to reach 4479.0, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 4515.5; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 4435.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.1750 amid dollar rebound, Jackson Hole eyed
EUR/USD is on the defensive below 1.1800 amid a tepid US dollar rebound. The pair hovers in a very narrow trade band with a negative bias, as the market mood remains cautious heading into the Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium. ECB minutes and US GDP data eyed as well.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3750 on Brexit woes ahead of US data, Jackson Hole
GBP/USD remains offered towards 1.3750, snaping a three-day uptrend. UK supermarkets warn of food shortages over Christmas due to Brexit, virus. The US dollar cheers risk-off mood, ignores depressed Treasury yields before the GDP report and Powell’s showdown at Jackson Hole.
Gold remains depressed below $1,800 amid steady USD
After testing the high of $1,805 in the overnight session, gold prices edge lower on Thursday. Prices dip toward $1780 in the US session but bounced back above $1,800. Again, the precious metal started the journey to the south after breaking the $1,800 level.
XLM price stares at 40% upswing if Stellar can breach crucial resistance confluence
XLM price is facing a confluence of resistance at the trading range’s midpoint at $0.367. A decisive 6-hour candlestick close above $0.367 could lead to a 40% upswing to $0.496. A breakdown of the $0.322 support barrier might invalidate the bullish outlook for Stellar.
How to trade the Jackson Hole meeting
Leading up to the meeting (26-27 Aug) has seen some mixed messages. Fed’s vice chair Clarida set expectations of an early taper running when he said that he could see rates lifting off as early as 2022.