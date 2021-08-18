EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.1710, EURUSD is consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the pair may reach 1.1690 and then form one more ascending structure towards 1.1800. Later, the market may fall to break 1.1650 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1600.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending wave at 1.3733, GBPUSD is consolidating. Today, the pair may fall towards 1.3700 and then grow to reach 1.3807, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 1.3650; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure towards 1.4000 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still consolidating around 73.33. Possibly, the pair may correct and expand the range up to 73.63 to test it from below. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 73.00 and then continue falling with the target at 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After forming a new consolidation range around 109.50 and breaking it to the upside, USDJPY is expected to choose an alternative scenario and correct towards 109.90. At the same time, the main scenario implies a further downtrend with the first target at 108.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the ascending wave at 0.9151 and rebounding from this level, USDCHF is trading downwards to reach 0.9100. After breaking this level, the instrument may continue falling to reach 0.9070 and then start a new growth to test 0.9100 from below.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 0.7290 and forming a downside continuation pattern, AUDUSD has reached the short-term target at 0.7237. Possibly, today the pair may return to 0.7290 to test it from below and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 0.7200.
Brent
After failing to break 70.00 to the upside, Brent is consolidating in the centre of the range at 69.30. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to reach 68.00 or even continue trading downwards to complete this descending wave at 67.00. After that, the instrument may form a reversal pattern to start a new growth with the target at 72.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still forming the second ascending impulse. Possibly, the metal may reach 1817.00 and then correct to test 1768.15 from above. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the first target at 1868.25.
S&P 500
After finishing the descending impulse at 4417.7, the S&P index is correcting towards 4454.1. Possibly, the asset may rebound from the latter level and resume falling to reach 4436.0, thus forming a new consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 4384.8; if to the upside – start another growth towards 4480.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1700, retracing from fresh 2021 lows. The US dollar eases across the board amid a risk recovery. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the Eurozone inflation data and the key Fed's July meeting minutes.
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3700 amid downbeat UK CPI
GBP/USD is heading towards 1.3700 after the UK annualized CPI missed estimates with 2.0% in July. The cable’s corrective bounce could be linked to the softer greenback and UK vaccine optimism. Focus on FOMC minutes.
XAU/USD keeps sight on $1800 and $1805 ahead of Fed minutes
USD’s pullback, covid concerns keep gold price buoyed ahead of Fed minutes. Gold price advances towards $1800 but the rebound in yields poses a risk. Gold Price Forecast: $1800 testing bullish commitments, Fed minutes hold the key
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.
FOMC Minutes July Preview: More new questions than answers
At the July 27-28 Federal Reserve meeting, the policy question seemed straightforward. Was the US economy, particularly the labor market, improving enough to begin the taper discussion?