EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a link of decline to 1.1723 and a link of growth to 1.1741. Practically, it is forming a narrow consolidation range. The main scenario for today presumes a breakaway of 1.1720 downwards and the continuation of the wave of decline to 1.1675. The goal is local.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair keeps going by the trend down. A structure of a declining wave to 1.3786 is forming. After this level is reached, we expect a correction to 1.3860 to start, followed by a decline by the trend to 1.3600.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair completed an impulse of decline to 73.40. Today the market is correcting this decline. We expect a link of growth to 73.73. At these levels, a consolidation range might form. With an escape downwards, a decline to 72.72 will become possible. With an escape upwards, another link of growth to 74.10 is not excluded.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair is developing a consolidation range around 110.40. We expect it to escape the range downwards to 110.05. The goal is local.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is pushed upwards. The market has broken through 0.9222 upwards, and now the price might leap up to 0.9250. The goal is local. Then we expect a new consolidation range to form at these levels. With an escape downwards, the pair might correct to 0.9150. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9290 might open.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has performed a wave of decline to 0.7333. At the moment, the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape downwards, the pair might go to 0.7272. With an escape upwards, another link of growth to 0.7400 is not excluded, followed by a decline by the trend.

Brent

Oil is developing a consolidation range around 70.84. Another link of decline to 69.70 is not excluded. Then we expect a new wave of growth to 72.20 to begin. With a breakaway of this level upwards, the quotations may proceed to 75.20. The goal is local.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold got supported at 1741.50 and is growing to 1763.53. After this level is reached, we expect a link of decline to 1717.00. With a breakaway of this level as well, the quotations might renew 1666.72.

S&P 500

The stock index completed a link of growth to 4461.0. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. We expect an escape from it downwards to 4441.5. Then growth to 4500.0 might follow.