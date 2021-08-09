EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has performed a wave of decline to 1.1744. Today the market is trading in a structure of growth towards 1.1763. This will be followed by a decline to 1.1750, and then a consolidation range is likely to develop at these levels. With an escape upwards, the price might then correct to 1.1788. After an escape downwards, the trend might continue to 1.1600.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has performed a structure of decline to 1.3870. Today the market is forming a consolidation range around this level. With an escape downwards, a decline to 1.3790 might start. With an escape upwards, the quotations might correct to 1.3900 (a test from below), followed by a decline to 1.3790.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The currency pair suggests further correction to 73.53, followed by a decline to 73.25. Then another link of growth to 73.83 is possible. There the correction will be over and followed by a decline to 72.72.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has performed a wave of growth to 110.40. Today we expect a decline to 109.55. At these levels, a consolidation range is likely to form. With an escape downwards, the trend might continue to 108.10.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has performed a wave of growth to 0.9155. Today the market is forming a narrow consolidation range at this high. We expect an escape to 0.9070 downwards.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has performed a structure of decline to 0.7327. At the moment, the market is trading in a consolidation range around 0.7357. With an escape downwards, we expect the trend to continue to 0.7272. With an escape upwards, the correction might continue to 0.7444. Then the trend should continue downwards.
Brent
Oil has performed a wave of decline to 69.10. Today we expect a consolidation range to develop above this level. With an escape upwards, another wave of growth to 73.00 should start.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has declined to 1666.70. At the moment, the market is trading in an impulse of growth to 1743.33. After this level is reached, we expect a link of decline to 1705.25. At these levels, a consolidation range is likely to form with an escape downwards, a pathway to 1620.20 will open. With an escape downwards, the pair might rise to 1764.00.
S&P 500
The stock market has performed a structure of growth to 4440.0. Today, the market has started to form a declining impulse to 4400.0. Then a consolidation range is likely to form at these levels. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 4333.3 should open. With an escape downwards, the trend should continue to 4500.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
