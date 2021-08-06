EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair has performed a link of a declining wave to 1.1827. At the moment, the market is under pressure to decline. Today the wave might extend to 1.1815. Then growth to 1.1872 is expected.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading in a consolidation area around 1.3920. Today we expect a link of decline to 1.3900, followed by growth to 1.3974. After this level is reached, the pair might drop to 1.3866.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair keeps developing a consolidation range at the lows of the declining wave. A link of growth to 73.37 is not excluded. Then we expect the pair to decline to 72.60 and then a pathway to 72.16 will open.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has performed a wave of growth to 109.86. Today, we expect another wave of decline to 108.11 to begin. The goal is first. Then a correction to 110.00 should follow.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair keeps developing a structure of growth to 0.9686. After this level is reached, we expect a decline to 0.9050. At these levels, a consolidation range might develop. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9105 might open. With an escape downwards, we expect a decline to 0.9015.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The Australian dollar keeps trading in a correctional channel, aiming at 0.7440. At the moment, the market formed a growth continuation pattern around 0.7383. This confirms the potential of growth to 0.7440. After this level is reached, a new wave of decline to 0.7272 should begin. And when this level is also broken away downwards, the decline should continue to 0.7200.

Brent

Oil is trading in a structure of a wave of growth to 72.55. After this level is reached, another structure of decline might develop to 69.07. Then we expect a wave of growth to 77.33 to begin.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has performed a decline to 1806.40. At the moment, the market formed a consolidation range around this level. Today the market is bouncing off 1806.40, heading downwards. If 1797.00 is broken away, the decline might continue to 1780.80. The goal is local.

S&P 500

The stock index keeps trading in a narrow consolidation range around 4400.0. Today the level of 4433.0 is likely to be reached. Then we expect a correction to 4333.3, possibly followed by growth to 4500.0. The goal is local.