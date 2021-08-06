EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has performed a link of a declining wave to 1.1827. At the moment, the market is under pressure to decline. Today the wave might extend to 1.1815. Then growth to 1.1872 is expected.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading in a consolidation area around 1.3920. Today we expect a link of decline to 1.3900, followed by growth to 1.3974. After this level is reached, the pair might drop to 1.3866.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The currency pair keeps developing a consolidation range at the lows of the declining wave. A link of growth to 73.37 is not excluded. Then we expect the pair to decline to 72.60 and then a pathway to 72.16 will open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has performed a wave of growth to 109.86. Today, we expect another wave of decline to 108.11 to begin. The goal is first. Then a correction to 110.00 should follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair keeps developing a structure of growth to 0.9686. After this level is reached, we expect a decline to 0.9050. At these levels, a consolidation range might develop. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 0.9105 might open. With an escape downwards, we expect a decline to 0.9015.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The Australian dollar keeps trading in a correctional channel, aiming at 0.7440. At the moment, the market formed a growth continuation pattern around 0.7383. This confirms the potential of growth to 0.7440. After this level is reached, a new wave of decline to 0.7272 should begin. And when this level is also broken away downwards, the decline should continue to 0.7200.
Brent
Oil is trading in a structure of a wave of growth to 72.55. After this level is reached, another structure of decline might develop to 69.07. Then we expect a wave of growth to 77.33 to begin.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has performed a decline to 1806.40. At the moment, the market formed a consolidation range around this level. Today the market is bouncing off 1806.40, heading downwards. If 1797.00 is broken away, the decline might continue to 1780.80. The goal is local.
S&P 500
The stock index keeps trading in a narrow consolidation range around 4400.0. Today the level of 4433.0 is likely to be reached. Then we expect a correction to 4333.3, possibly followed by growth to 4500.0. The goal is local.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
