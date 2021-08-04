EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading without any pronounced trend around 1.1872. We expect a decline to 1.1846, followed by growth to 1.1872 (a test from below). Then a decline to 1.1838 should follow. Here the correction will come to its end. Then another structure of growth to 1.1922 is likely to begin.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading without a trend around 1.3900. Today it might drop to 1.3870, then rise to 1.3900, and then escape the range and grow to 1.4000. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.3780 will open.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair keeps developing a wave of decline. Today another structure of decline to 72.62 might form. Then a link of correction to 73.43 is not excluded. After the correction we expect a decline to 72.20.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair has reached the local goal of the declining wave at 108.88. A link of growth to 109.33 is not excluded, followed by 108.11. The goal is first. After the level is reached, we expect a correction to 109.99.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair keeps developing a consolidation range around 0.9050. Another structure of decline to 0.9005 is not excluded either, followed by growth to 0.9100.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair keeps developing a correction to 0.7440. Then we expect a decline to 0.7272. After a breakaway of this level downwards, we expect the trend to continue to 0.7200.

Brent

Oil is forming a consolidation range around 73.00. Today we expect it to escape the range upwards. The goal is at 74.50. After this level is broken away upwards, a pathway to 77.33 will open. And this is just a half of the potential of this structure. The main goal of the growth is 83.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is trading without a trend around 1812.12. A link of growth to 1815.55 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1812.12. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway to 1825.55 will open. And with an escape downwards — a pathway to 1790.00 will appear.

S&P 500

The stock index is trading in a narrow consolidation range around 4400.0. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth might rise to 4500.5. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 4500.5 might form. The scenario with growth is more probable.