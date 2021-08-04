EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading without any pronounced trend around 1.1872. We expect a decline to 1.1846, followed by growth to 1.1872 (a test from below). Then a decline to 1.1838 should follow. Here the correction will come to its end. Then another structure of growth to 1.1922 is likely to begin.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading without a trend around 1.3900. Today it might drop to 1.3870, then rise to 1.3900, and then escape the range and grow to 1.4000. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1.3780 will open.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The currency pair keeps developing a wave of decline. Today another structure of decline to 72.62 might form. Then a link of correction to 73.43 is not excluded. After the correction we expect a decline to 72.20.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has reached the local goal of the declining wave at 108.88. A link of growth to 109.33 is not excluded, followed by 108.11. The goal is first. After the level is reached, we expect a correction to 109.99.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair keeps developing a consolidation range around 0.9050. Another structure of decline to 0.9005 is not excluded either, followed by growth to 0.9100.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair keeps developing a correction to 0.7440. Then we expect a decline to 0.7272. After a breakaway of this level downwards, we expect the trend to continue to 0.7200.
Brent
Oil is forming a consolidation range around 73.00. Today we expect it to escape the range upwards. The goal is at 74.50. After this level is broken away upwards, a pathway to 77.33 will open. And this is just a half of the potential of this structure. The main goal of the growth is 83.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is trading without a trend around 1812.12. A link of growth to 1815.55 is not excluded, followed by a decline to 1812.12. With an escape from the range upwards, a pathway to 1825.55 will open. And with an escape downwards — a pathway to 1790.00 will appear.
S&P 500
The stock index is trading in a narrow consolidation range around 4400.0. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth might rise to 4500.5. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 4500.5 might form. The scenario with growth is more probable.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises towards 1.1900 ahead of top-tier US data
EUR/USD is edging higher toward 1.19, shrugging off virus-related concerns about Chinese growth. The US ADP jobs report, the ISM Services PMI and speeches from Fed officials
GBP/USD advances on dollar weakness, amid BOE positioning
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.3950, moving higher as the dollar retreats ahead of the ADP jobs report and the ISM Services PMI. Investors are positioning themselves ahead of Thursday's Bank of England decision.
XAU/USD drops back towards $1810 amid renewed USD buying
Gold consolidates weekly losses during first positive day in four, picks up bids of late. Market’s indecision amid covid woes, stimulus deadlock and pre-data anxiety weigh on the US dollar.
Bitcoin SV suffers 51% attack, BSV price loses critical support level
Bitcoin SV, a fork of Bitcoin Cash has suffered a 51% attack shortly following a series of attacks last month. Over 12 blocks have been reorganized and three versions of the blockchain have been mined simultaneously. Crypto exchanges could continue to delist the token given the security issues associated with BSV.
ISM Services PMI Preview: Business psychology begins to deteriorate
Rising COVID counts in many US states have revived the spectre of last year’s devastating lockdowns. Even though hospitalization and fatality rates are far below those of 2020, the potential damage has business operators on edge.