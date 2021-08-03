EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range under 1.1880. Today it might drop to 1.1840, after which the pair might grow to 1.1925. When this level is reached, a new wave of decline to 1.1750 might begin. And if the price drops to 1.1840 at once and breaks through it, it is likely to go further down to 1.1600 by the trend.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair is trading in a consolidation range around 1.3894. Today it might proceed to 1.3800 and then probably demonstrate a link of growth to 1.4000, followed by a decline to 1.3780. And if this level is broken downwards, the quotations might go to 1.3550.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
The pair has completed a structure of growth to 72.70. Today it might be followed by a link of growth 73.20. The goal is local.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has broken through 109.36 downwards and keeps developing a wave of decline to 108.84. When this one is reached, a correction link to 109.33 (a test from below) might follow. Then we expect a decline to 108.15. The goal us first.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 0.9057. With an escape upwards, we expect a link of growth to 0.9105. With an escape downwards, the wave can extend to 0.9005. Then the pair might grow to 0.9105.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair keeps developing a consolidation area around 0.7360. A link of growth to 0.7440 should follow, and then — a decline to 0.7272. With a breakaway of this level downwards, further decline to 0.7000 will become possible.
Brent
Oil has demonstrated a link of correction to 73.00. At the moment, the market is forming a couple solidation range above this level. We expect further growth to 77.00. And after this one is also broken away upwards, growth might continue to 78.55. The goal is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a link of growth to 1818.55. Today the market is pushed downwards to 1805.00. If this one is broken away, further falling to 1790.00 might become possible. And if the pair grows to 1818.55 and breaks this away upwards, it might grow further to 1820.60, then fall to 1770.00.
S&P 500
The stock index is trading in a consolidation area around 4400.0. With an escape upwards, a wave of growth to 4500.5 might form. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 4333.0 might follow, and then — growth to 4500.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
