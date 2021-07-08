EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD continues falling; after forming a new consolidation range around 1.1808 and then breaking it to the downside, the asset has completed the descending structure at 1.1780. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.1765 and then correct to return to 1.1808. After that, the instrument may start another decline with the target at 1.1722.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD has formed a new consolidation range around 1.3797. Today, the pair may fall to reach 1.3721 and then start another correction to return to 1.3797. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3673.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still consolidating around 74.40. Today, the pair may correct towards 73.23 and then resume growing towards 75.00 to complete the correction. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still falling towards 110.27. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave to reach 111.00 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 109.50.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9201. Possibly, today the pair may start another growth to reach 0.9277 and then correct towards 0.9131. After that, the instrument may resume moving upwards with the target at 0.9340.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 0.7600, AUDUSD is still falling with the target at 0.7411. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 0.7600 and then resume trading downwards to reach 0.7303.
Brent
After completing the descending wave at 72.33 and then forming a new consolidation range above this level, Brent is expected to correct towards 75.55. After that, the instrument may start a new decline to reach 73.30 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 79.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After forming a new consolidation range above 1795.83, Gold is expected to form a new descending structure to break 1750.33. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1688.29.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4340.0. Today, the asset may start a new decline with the first target at 4240.0 and then correct towards 4330.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1800 amid firmer USD, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800, as the US dollar holds firmer despite the cautious Fed’s minutes. Bloomberg reported that the ECB policymakers have agreed to raise their inflation goal to 2% and allow room to overshoot it when needed. Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Weaker below 1.3800 as covid woes threaten UK reopening
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenges the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
Gold: Why downside appears more compelling?
Gold price turns red for the first time in a week amid firmer DXY. Treasury yields recover post-FOMC minutes, despite risk-off mood. Gold eyes more losses amid symmetrical triangle breakdown on the hourly chart.
Shiba Inu price slips but stays above key levels, 40% upswing still on horizon
Shiba Inu price dropped abruptly to the $0.00000811 support level as the cryptocurrency markets took a hit. Although SHIB could crash another 14%, the potential retest of the $0.00001120 resistance barrier remains intact.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.