EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional structure at 1.1893 along with the descending wave towards 1.1834, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range around the latter level just to break it to the downside. Possibly, today the pair may return to 1.1834 to test it from below and then resume falling to reach 1.1777. After that, the instrument may form another consolidation range around this level.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correction at 1.3896 along with the descending impulse towards 1.3833, GBPUSD has formed a new consolidation range above the latter level; right now, it is falling to reach 1.3750. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 1.3822.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has reached the short-term correctional target at 74.44. Today, the pair may form a new descending structure to test 73.23 from above and then resume growing towards 75.00 to complete the correction. After that, the instrument may start a new decline with the target at 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still falling towards 110.27. Later, the market may form one more ascending wave to reach 111.00 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 109.50.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9201. Possibly, the asset may start another decline to reach 0.9131 and then resume moving upwards with the first target at 0.9340.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After returning to 0.7610, AUDUSD is falling with the target at 0.7411. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 0.7610.
Brent
After completing the descending wave at 75.55 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, Brent has broken it to the downside. Possibly, the asset may continue the correction down to 73.44 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 79.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the correction at 1814.85. Today, the metal may consolidate below this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling to break 1750.30 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1688.29.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the descending impulse along with the correction towards 4340.0. Today, the asset may start a new decline with the first target at 4240.0.
