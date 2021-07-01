EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.1907 and breaking the consolidation range to the downside, EURUSD continues falling towards 1.1830. Later, the market may correct to reach 1.1870 and then start another decline with the target at 1.1771.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still consolidating around 1.3834. Possibly, the pair may form a downside continuation pattern and break the current lows to reach 1.3737. In fact, the asset is expected to form the third descending wave within the downtrend.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB has expanded its consolidation range up to 73.15; right now, it is trading below this level. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another correction with the target at 73.53; if to the downside – resume falling within the downtrend towards 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After rebounding from 110.41 and then completing the ascending wave at 110.88, USDJPY has broken the latter level; right now, it is still moving upwards with the target at 111.44. Later, the market may form a new descending wave to reach 107.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still growing to reach 0.9277. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 0.9131 and then resume moving upwards with the target at 0.9340.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still falling towards 0.7411 and may later resume trading upwards to reach 0.7612. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the first target at 0.7304.
Brent
Brent continues consolidating around 74.50. Possibly, the asset may fall to reach 73.00 and then form one more ascending wave to break 75.67. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 78.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending wave at 1750.00, Gold is growing towards 1777.88 and may later fall to reach 1764.34, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. If the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another growth with the target at 1833.00; if to the downside – resume falling within the downtrend towards 1700.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the ascending wave at 4303.3. Today, the asset may extend this wave up to 4315.0 and then start another correction with the target at 4236.6. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 4339.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges key support near 1.1850 ahead of US ISM
EUR/USD stays heavy for the fourth consecutive day around 1.1850 heading into Thursday’s European session. Upbeat Treasury yields, covid headlines back US dollar. German Retail Sales, ECB’s Lagarde can offer additional directives.
GBP/USD: On the defensive above 1.3800 ahead of Bailey
The strong buying pressure in the US dollar keeps GBP/USD gains under check. US dollar touches a multi-week high above 92.40 on upbeat economic data and risk-aversion. The sterling is under stress amid growth and political uncertainties.UK PMIs, Bailey awaited.
XAU/USD bulls testing bearish commitments, as focus shifts to US NFP
Gold price keeps its recovery mode intact amid firmer US dollar, Treasury yields. Delta covid strain flareups and hawkish Fed policy back the dollar. Gold’s upside appears elusive, as traders shift their focus towards US ISM, NFP.
Shiba Inu price might ride Bitcoin adoption wave and rally 45% soon
Shiba Inu price has shown a massive performance since June 8. Although SHIB rides hype waves, it has reacted well to Bitcoin news and might continue to do so.
What does the OPEC meeting mean for oil?
It's a huge week for energy markets, with an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that could determine whether oil prices keep rallying or cool off. The market reaction will depend on the size of any production increase.