EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is consolidating around 1.1930. Possibly, the pair may continue correcting downwards to reach 1.1890. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the target at 1.1986.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still correcting to reach 1.3855 and may later form one more ascending structure towards 1.3965. after that, the instrument may break thins level and continue trading upwards with the target at 1.4080.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating around 72.35. Today, the pair may expand the range down to 71.87 and then start another growth to return to 72.35. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 71.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY has formed the consolidation range abound 110.64; right now, it is trading below this level. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 110.35. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 110.90 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 111.44.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still consolidating around 0.9191. Today, the pair may grow to break 0.9245 and then continue moving upwards with the target at 0.9400.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still falling to break 0.7514 and may later continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7411. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7666.
Brent
After finishing the descending structure at 74.31 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, Brent has broken it to the downside and may continue the correction towards 72.90. After that, the instrument may return to 74.31, thus forming another consolidation range. If later the price breaks this range to the downside at 72.90, the market may continue the correction towards 71.00; if to the upside at 74.31 – resume trading upwards with the target at 78.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1777.70. Possibly, the metal may grow to break 1796.55 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1833.30. On the other hand, if the price falls and breaks 1767.00, the market may expand the range down to 1753.00 and then resume growing to reach the above-mentioned target.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still growing towards 4303.3. Later, the market may fall to reach 4239.1 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4339.0. After that, the instrument may correct downwards to reach 4166.1.
