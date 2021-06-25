EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range around 1.1919. Possibly, today the pair may expand the range up to 1.1991 and then resume falling to break 1.1850. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1800.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is consolidating around 1.3930. Today, the pair may fall towards 1.3866 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 1.4073. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3760.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After completing the descending structure at 72.15, USDRUB is expected to consolidate above this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 72.00 or even reach 71.00; if to the upside – start another correction towards 72.80 and then fall to reach the above-mentioned target.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still consolidating above 110.66. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 111.44; if to the downside – start another correction towards 110.40 or even reach 109.40 and then resume growing to reach the above-mentioned target.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9180. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may correct towards 0.9127; if to the upside – start another growth with the target at 0.9340 or even reach 0.9400.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is trading upwards. Possibly, the pair may complete the correction by reaching 0.7666. Later, the market may start another decline with the target at 0.7404.
Brent
Brent has formed the consolidation range above 74.74. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may correct towards 74.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 78.00; if to the upside – resume growing to reach 76.70.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating above 1777.77 without any particular direction. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the downside and fall with the target at 1750.70. Otherwise, the market may correct towards 1833.20 and then resume trading downwards to reach the above-mentioned target. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 1840.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still growing towards 4303.3. Later, the market may correct to reach 4166.1 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4339.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls battle 200-day EMA ahead of US PCE Inflation
EUR/USD is holding onto the recent recovery above 1.1900, up for first weekly gain in four. US dollar ignores firmer Treasury yields on fears of the PCE inflation gauge confirming the Fed’s hawkish tilt. Risk appetite remains positive, as Biden’s stimulus joins EU-UK trade optimism. Fedspeak eyed as well.
GBP/USD attempts recovery toward 1.3950 as USD softens ahead of PCE data
GBP/USD bounces towards 1.3950, as the US dollar eases across the board amid risk-on mood. US infrastructure stimulus deal lifts the sentiment, as the pound recovers from the dovish BOE-led blow. Mixed updates on Brexit, Delta Plus covid variant keeps bears hopeful.
Gold prints first weekly gains in four around $1,780, US PCE data eyed
Gold stays on the front foot near $1780 in early Europe. US Treasury yields retreat, DXY struggles ahead of the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge of inflation. Market sentiment stays upbeat on US stimulus, trade headlines. Fedspeak also joins the watchers’ list for fresh impulse.
Cardano eyes another 15% upswing
Cardano price rallied significantly over the past 24 hours in an attempt to recover the losses piled up after the recent crash. Although a minor retracement seems likely after a quick run-up, the uptrend appears to be intact.
US PCE inflation preview: Data likely to reaffirm FOMC's hawkish tilt
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the PCE inflation report on Friday, June 25. Markets expect the Core PCE Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, to rise to 3.4% on a yearly basis in May from 3.1% in April.