EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EUR/USD is still correcting towards 1.1944 and may later resume falling with the short-term target at 1.1750. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to return to 1.1944 and then resume trading downwards to reach 1.1660.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD continues the correction to reach 1.3941. Later, the market may form a new descending structure with the short-term target at 1.3757.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After finishing the ascending wave at 73.30, USDRUB is expected to consolidate below this level. After breaking this range to the downside, the instrument may start another decline to break 72.32 and then continue falling with the target at 71.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is growing towards 110.51. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 110.11 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 111.33.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is still moving upwards to reach 0.9292. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to return to 0.9127 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9400.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still correcting towards 0.7600. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.7451.
Brent
Brent continues growing towards 74.74 and may later form a new descending structure to reach 73.50. After that, the instrument may start another growth with the short-term target at 75.55 and then correct downwards to reach 70.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating above 1761.78. Possibly, the metal may break the range to the upside and correct towards 1833.20. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 1750.70.
S&P 500
After finishing the ascending wave at 4222.8, the S&P index is consolidating around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.3 and then resume trading downwards to reach 4166.1.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the defensive around 1.1900 ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1900, retreating from higher levels as the US dollar recovery gathers steam despite the upbeat market mood. Powell’s prepared remarks pose upside risk but Fed policymakers’ divide keeps traders on the edge. Powell’s Q&A session awaited.
GBP/USD battles 1.3900 amid renewed USD strength
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.3900, having stalled the V-shaped reversal once again near 1.3940. A rebound in the US dollar alongside the yields seemingly weighs. The pound also feels the heat from Brexit chaos and delayed economic reopening.
Gold awaits Powell for a meaningful recovery above 100-DMA
Gold price staged an impressive rebound on Monday, snapping a six-day downtrend. Gold jumped as high as $1787 before easing slightly to finish the day at $1783. A daily closing above 100-DMA is needed for gold bulls to regain control.
Bitcoin takes a hit with the highest bearish sentiment
Another week of large institutional outflows has been recorded from crypto investment products. Large firms are now selling Bitcoin-related financial products, recording its sixth consecutive weekly decline.
Federal Reserve speakers in focus
After a major flattening of the US Treasury curve last week in the wake of the Fed FOMC meeting, this week will be important to determine how comfortable the Fed is with the market reaction to its shift in stance.