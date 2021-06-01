EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional wave at 1.2231, EURUSD is falling again. Possibly, the pair may reach 1.2132 and break it. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.2062.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After expanding its consolidation range up to 1.4266, GBPUSD is forming a new descending structure to break 1.4166. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.4101.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating above 73.13. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 73.86 and then resume falling to reach 72.54. After that, the instrument may start another correction to test 73.13 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 72.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the correction at 109.32, USDJPY is consolidating above this level. Today, the pair may grow to break 109.85 and form one more ascending structure with the target at 110.35.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the correctional wave at 0.8980, USDCHF is expected to extend it down to 0.8975. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to break 0.9037 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9101.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has finished the correction at 0.7762; right now, it is falling to break 0.7680. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7603.
Brent
Brent is still growing towards 70.25. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 69.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 72.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is growing to reach 1914.24; in fact, it is consolidating at the top. Today, the metal may form a new descending structure to break 1868.55 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1809.50.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4186.0. Possibly, the asset may expand the range up to 4272.1. Later, the market may fall towards 4168.2 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 4297.3.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.2250, shrugging off upbeat US data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and better-than-expected eurozone manufacturing PMIs. Headline CPI also beat estimates with 2% in May. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI beat with 61.2 points.
GBP/USD slips below 1.42 on virus concerns, dollar strength
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.42 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid an uptick in the Treasury yields. Concerns about Britain's third virus wave outweigh the country's rapid vaccination campaign in influencing sterling. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI came out at 65.6, below the preliminary read.
XAU/USD retreats from five-month highs towards $1910
Gold price is retreating from five-month highs of $1917, looking to test the $1910 round number. The latest leg down comes amid a pause in the US dollar decline across the board, as the rally in the Treasury yields recover ground.
Crypto market rally pauses for pullback
Bitcoin price might drop lower if it cannot sustain the recent sweep above a critical resistance level at $36,735. Ethereum price is also facing a supply zone that extends from $2,689 to $2,843 and hints at a decline.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: NFP Hint? Inflation component to steal the show, rock the dollar
May's ISM Manufacturing PMI is set to hold onto high ground and serve as a signal toward the jobs report. After 13 upside surprises, the inflation component may steal the show.