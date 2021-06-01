EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the correctional wave at 1.2231, EURUSD is falling again. Possibly, the pair may reach 1.2132 and break it. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.2062.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After expanding its consolidation range up to 1.4266, GBPUSD is forming a new descending structure to break 1.4166. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.4101.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USD/RUB is still consolidating above 73.13. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 73.86 and then resume falling to reach 72.54. After that, the instrument may start another correction to test 73.13 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 72.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After finishing the correction at 109.32, USDJPY is consolidating above this level. Today, the pair may grow to break 109.85 and form one more ascending structure with the target at 110.35.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the correctional wave at 0.8980, USDCHF is expected to extend it down to 0.8975. Later, the market may resume trading upwards to break 0.9037 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9101.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUD/USD has finished the correction at 0.7762; right now, it is falling to break 0.7680. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7603.

Brent

Brent is still growing towards 70.25. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 69.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 72.20.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is growing to reach 1914.24; in fact, it is consolidating at the top. Today, the metal may form a new descending structure to break 1868.55 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 1809.50.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4186.0. Possibly, the asset may expand the range up to 4272.1. Later, the market may fall towards 4168.2 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 4297.3.