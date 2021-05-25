EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending structure at 1.2200 and breaking this level, EURUSD is expected to expand the consolidation range up to 1.2248. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to reach the downside border at 1.2152.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD is still correcting towards 1.4191. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the first target at 1.4084 and start another growth to reach 1.4150.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After rebounding from 74.85, USDRUB is falling towards 73.22. Later, the market may correct to reach 73.65 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 73.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USD/JPY is still a narrow consolidation range around 108.74. Possibly, the pair may fall to reach 108.48 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 109.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is consolidating around 0.8970. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 0.8940 and then resume trading upwards with the first target at 0.9000.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is still correcting. Today, the pair may reach 0.7770 and then resume falling to break 0.7700. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7600.
Brent
Brent has broken 66.93 to the upside. Possibly, today the asset may continue growing to reach 69.27 and start a new correction to return to 66.93. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 71.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1873.00 without particular direction; right now, it is rebounding from 1887.30 to the downside. Possibly, the metal may fall to return to 1873.00 and break this level. Later, the market may continue trading downwards to reach the downside border of the range at 1852.25.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4141.0. Today, the asset may expand the range up to 4226.0 and then resume trading downwards to reach the downside border of the range at 4080.4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
