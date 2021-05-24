EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.2238, EURUSD is falling towards 1.2152 and may later grow to reach 1.2200, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may continue the correction towards 1.2055; if to the upside – start another growth with the target at 1.2322.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 1.4218 and then reaching 1.4155, GBPUSD has formed a new consolidation range below the latter level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and start a new decline with the target at 1.4097.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After rebounding from 74.65, USDRUB is falling towards 73.22. Later, the market may correct to reach 73.65 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 73.20.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After rebounding from 108.62, USDJPY is growing towards 109.29 and may later correct to reach 108.98, thus forming a new consolidation range between the two latter levels. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 110.10; if to the downside – start another decline with the target at 108.50.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After rebounding from 0.8953, USDCHF has completed the ascending impulse towards 0.9001; right now., it is correcting to reach 0.8964. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9055.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 0.7780, AUDUSD is falling to break 0.7702. Later, the market may continue falling with the short-term target at 0.7626.
Brent
After rebounding from 64.50, Brent has returned to 67.00. Possibly, today the asset may form a new descending structure to reach 64.10 and then grow to return to 67.00. After that, the instrument may break the latter level and continue trading upwards with the target at 70.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1873.00 without particular direction. Possibly, the metal may expand the range down to 1854.55 and then form one more ascending structure with the key target at 1900.50. Later, the market may start a new correction towards 1710.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4141.0. Today, the asset may expand the range up to 4198.5 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 3980.4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises towards 1.2200 as US dollar eases with yields
EUR/USD is approaching 1.2200, picking up fresh bids, as the US dollar drops alongside the Treasury yields. The market mood remains sour amid inflation concerns while the Fed's tapering fears ebb. Fedspeak awaited.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.4150 ahead of Bailey's speech
GBP/USD is holding steady around 1.4150, as the US dollar eases with yields on the downbeat market mood. Brexit concerns outweigh UK reopening optimism. Bailey's speech awaited amid light trading.
XAU/USD consolidates in a range below multi-month tops
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading action on Monday, albeit lacked follow-through and remained capped below four-month tops touched last week.
SafeMoon shatters critical support area, eyes correction
SafeMoon price has seen a quick bounce after tagging the immediate support level. However, a failure to slice through a crucial resistance level will lead to a steep correction. A bullish scenario will evolve if SAFEMOON generates a decisive ...
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Bitcoin bubbles over but equites survive and prosper
A tumultuous week but not on Wall Street. Crypto, in particular Bitcoin, was the narrative spreading across trading screens this week and the crypto leader suffered a staggering fall on Wednesday.