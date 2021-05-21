EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1.2200 and forming a new consolidation range around this level, EURUSD has broken it to the upside. Possibly, the pair may start another growth with the target at 1.2239 and then resume falling to reach 1.2152.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After reaching the upside target at 1.4192, GBPUSD is forming a new consolidation range below this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and start a new decline towards 1.4100. After that, the instrument may return to test 1.4155 from below and then resume trading downwards with the target at 1.4020.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has finished the descending wave at 73.46. Today, the pair may correct towards 74.00 and then resume trading within the downtrend with the target at 73.25.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the descending wave at 108.73, USDJPY is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure to break 109.30. Later, the market may continue growing with the target at 109.90.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is falling towards the downside border of the range at 0.8960 and may later grow to break 0.9037. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9100.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional wave at 0.7766 and forming a new consolidation range there, AUDUSD has broken it to the downside and may later continue falling to break 0.7690. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 0.7581.
Brent
After finishing the descending wave at 64.80, Brent is consolidating above this level. Possibly, today the asset may expand the range down to 64.10. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the first target at 67.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1873.00. Possibly, the metal may expand the range down to 1854.55 and then form one more ascending structure with the key target at 1900.50.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4136.0. Today, the asset may expand the range up to 4198.5 and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 3980.4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD jumps to test 1.4200 on upbeat UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200, benefiting from upbeat UK Retail Sales. The US dollar remains pressured despite the mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks could cap the upside in the pound. UK PMIs awaited.
Gold: Defending this key support is critical for bulls, as $1900 beckons
Gold trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data after a light calendar and dead news feed during Asia.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.