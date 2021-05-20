EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1.2242 and forming a new consolidation range around 1.2191, EURUSD has broken it to the downside. Possibly, the pair may start another decline with the short-term target at 1.2143 and then correct to return to 1.2191. After that, the instrument may resume falling to reach 1.2137.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After reaching the predicted downside target at 1.4155 and then forming a new consolidation range there, GBPUSD has broken it to the downside to reach this short-term downside target at 1.4100. Possibly, the pair may start a new growth to test 1.4155 from below and then resume falling with the target at 1.4088.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating around 73.83 without any particular direction; it has already expanded the range down to 73.58. Today, the pair may test 73.85 from below and then resume trading within the downtrend with the short-term target at 73.30.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the descending wave at 108.55 along with the ascending impulse towards 109.29, USDJPY is correcting to reach 108.91. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the short-term target at 109.60.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After finishing the ascending wave at 0.9014 and forming a new consolidation range there, USDCHF has broken it to the upside; right now, it is still moving upwards to reach 0.9060. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 0.9014 and then resume growing with the target at 0.9070.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending wave at 0.7744 and forming a new consolidation range there, AUDUSD has broken it to the downside and may later continue falling to break 0.7690. Later, the market may continue falling with the target at 0.7581.
Brent
After finishing the descending wave at 65.50, Brent is correcting towards 67.44 and may later form one more descending structure to finish the correction at 64.81. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 71.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed the ascending wave at 1889.00. Possibly, today the metal may correct towards 1854.30 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 1900.50. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 1790.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has finished the descending wave at 4077.8. Today, the asset may consolidate around this level. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the short-term target at 3980.0 and then start another correction to return to 4077.7. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the key target at 3920.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.22 as Fed effect fades ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.22, recovering from the Fed's meeting minutes which included the subtlest of hints toward tapering bond buys. The better market mood is weighing on the dollar. A speech by ECB President Lagarde and jobless claims await traders.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.41 amid UK reopening optimism
GBP/USD has bounced above 1.41, as the dollar retreats from the post-Fed minutes' highs and as the UK remains on course to fully reopen in a month. Britain's vaccination campaign has been extended to younger adults. The BOE's Jon Cunliffe speaks later.
Gold looks to challenge three-month highs despite Fed’s tapering jitters
Gold price (XAU/USD) witnessed a volatile session on Wednesday, initially falling to the $1850 zone before rebounding firmly to renew three-month highs of $1890. The pullback, however, lost legs, as the gold price once again retraced towards $1860.
Ripple bulls resurface but lack conviction
XRP price has seen a sharp recovery after the massive crash on Wednesday’s trading session. Ripple will turn bulls if it produces a 4-hour candlestick close above the demand zone extending from $0.942 to $1.172. Failing to do so will lead to range-bound moves or a downtrend if the selling pressure increases.
FOMC April Minutes: The first shoe drops
“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, June 10, 2020. Apparently, the governors have changed their minds. Federal Reserve officials at the April meeting stated that improving economic growth would justify a discussion of interest rate policy