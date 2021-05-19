EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1.2222, EURUSD is consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the pair may form one more ascending structure to reach 1.2242 and then start a new correction with the target at 1.2150.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After reaching the predicted upside target at 1.4200, GBPUSD is forming a new consolidation range there. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 1.4170 and then start a new growth to return to 1.4200. Later, the market may break the range to the downside and correct with the target at 1.4100.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating around 73.83; it has expanded the rage down to 73.65. Today, the pair may return to 73.83 and test it from below. After that, the instrument may resume trading within the downtrend with the short-term target at 73.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After reaching 108.83, USDJPY continues falling; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range above the above-mentioned level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to break 109.30 and then continue trading within the uptrend with the short-term target at 110.10.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After finishing the descending wave at 0.8971, USDCHF is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach 0.9030. After that, the instrument may break this level as well and continue trading upwards with the target at 0.9095.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD is growing towards 0.7820 and may later start another decline to reach 0.7743, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7900; if to the downside – resume falling with the target at 0.7611.
Brent
After finishing the correctional wave at 67.15, Brent is forming a new consolidation range above this level. Possibly, the asset may correct to reach 67.00 and then form one more ascending structure to break 68.20. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 71.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is consolidating around 1870.00. Possibly, today the metal may expand the range up to 1877.44. Later, the market may fall to beak 1860.00 and then continue correcting downwards with the target at 1840.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4136.0 and may later start another growth to reach 4233.2. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards to break 4080.7 and then continue falling with the short-term target at 3930.8.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-month tops near 1.2250 ahead of a busy docket
EUR/USD is flirting with three-month highs near 1.2250 amid a tepid risk sentiment. The pair is in a continuous bull run from the lows of 1.1985. US Treasury yields retreat, keeping US dollar demand under check. Focus shifts to Eurozone CPI, FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD battles 1.4200 amid upbeat UK CPI, ahead of FOMC minutes
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.4200 after the UK CPI beat estimates with 1.5% YoY in April. The cable jumped to three-month highs of 1.4220 on Tuesday, as broad US dollar weakness joined upbeat UK jobs report and BOE comments. FOMC minutes next in focus.
Bitcoin price plummets below $40,000 while Ethereum price loses $3,000 as support
Bitcoin price slips below $40,000 as it dropped roughly 40% from its all-time high at $64,895. This nosedive has pushed BTC below the 200-day SMA at $39,818, which is a bearish sign from a macro perspective.
Gold poised to test $1900 amid a bull pennant, focus on FOMC minutes
Gold price consolidates in a tight range before the next push higher towards $1900. Investors await the FOMC minutes, as gold hovers near multi-month tops. A potential bull pennant on the 4H chart keeps buyers hopeful.
April FOMC Minutes Preview: Can there be one monetary policy for inflation and jobs?
The Federal Reserve has two official responsibilities, full employment and price stability. Neither was headed in the right direction in April. Nonfarm Payrolls added just 266,000 jobs last month despite widespread expectations for a million or more and 770,000 new hires in March.