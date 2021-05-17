EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correctional wave at 1.2148, EURUSD is consolidating below this level. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure to break 1.2080 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the short-term target at 1.2007.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correction at 1.4109, GBPUSD is expected to start a new decline to reach or even break 1.3996. Later, the market may continue falling with the short-term target at 1.3882.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is consolidating around 73.83. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and continue trading within the downtrend with the short-term target at 73.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the correction at 10.32, USDJPY is expected to form a new consolidation range above this level. Later, the market may resume trading upwards with the short-term target at 110.29.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After finishing the correction at 0.9012, USDCHF is consolidating above this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and reach 0.9005. After that, the instrument may break this level as well and continue growing with the short-term target at 0.9173.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD has completed the correction at 0.7788; right now, it is forming a new descending structure to break 0.7696. Later, the market may continue falling with the short-term at 0.7611.
Brent
After finishing the ascending wave at 68.00 and then forming a new consolidation range around this level, Brent has broken it to the upside and may later continue trading within the uptrend towards 69.45. After that, the instrument may correct to return to 68.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 70.44.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1839.28 to the upside, Gold is still growing with the short-term target at 1869.40. Later, the market may correct to return to 1839/28 and then resume trading upwards to reach 1900.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is correcting towards 4233.2 and may later form a new descending structure to break 4050.0. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 3930.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.