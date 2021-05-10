EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After extending the ascending wave towards 1.2147, EURUSD is consolidating around this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume falling to reach 1.2070. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.2119.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has finished the ascending structure at 1.4025. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.3850 and resume growing with the target at 1.3940.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is falling to reach 73.44 and may later correct towards 74.40. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the descending wave at 108.33, USDJPY is trading upwards to reach 109.17. Later, the market may start a new decline with the target at 108.70.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the descending structure at 0.9000, USDCHF is forming a new consolidation range above this level. Today, the pair may break the range to the upside and resume growing to reach 0.9118. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 0.9060.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 0.7850, AUDUSD is forming a new consolidation range around there. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and start a new decline towards 0.7760. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the target at 0.7810.
Brent
After completing the correction at 67.25, Brent is forming one more ascending structure towards 69.40. Later, the market may correct to reach 68.30 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 70.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending structure at 1817.00 and forming a new consolidation range around it, Gold has broken the range to the upside; right now, it is still growing to reach 1845.45. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 1817.00 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 1864.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the ascending wave at 4220.0; right now, it is consolidating around this level. Possibly, today the asset may resume growing towards 4290.0 and then start another correction to return to 4220.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4309.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
