EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After breaking its consolidation range to the upside, EURUSD has reached 1.2144; right now, it is correcting to test 1.2100 from above. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1.2200 and then start a new correction with the target at 1.2055.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is forming a narrow consolidation range around 1.3947. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 1.4010 and then correct to return to 1.3947. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.4033.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After finishing the descending wave at 74.16, USDRUB has completed the correction towards 74.68. Today, the pair may fall to reach 73.08 and then start a new correction to test 74.16 from below. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 72.50.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing the ascending wave at 109.16, USDJPY is falling towards 108.53. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 108.87 and then resume falling with the target at 107.72.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9090; right now, it is trading not far from the downside border. Possibly, today the pair may grow to break the border to reach 0.9050 and then start a new growth with the target at 0.9181.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7777. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 0.7866 and complete this ascending wave. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7700.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending wave at 68.38. Today, the asset may correct towards 66.50 and resume trading upwards with the target at 69.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has finished the correction at 1757.50ж right now, it is trading towards the upside border of its consolidation range. Today, the metal may break 1795.00 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1810.00. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1766.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1855.50.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the ascending wave at 4216.0. Today, the asset may correct to reach 4186.5 (at least). After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2100 amid firmer yields, ahead of German, EZ GDP
EUR/USD holds lower ground above 1.2100, heading into Friday’s European session. Although higher US Treasury yields underpin the dollar, a cautious tone ahead of preliminary Q1 GDPs from Germany and Eurozone also add to the weight on the spot.
GBP/USD consolidates gains around 1.3950 amid subdued US dollar
GBP/USD is trading in a relatively tight range for the past two sessions. US dollar index trades near multi-month lows above 90.60. Risk-aversion weighs upon the sterling. The pair lost its sheen in the New York session after the release of upbeat US Q1 GDP data, which stood at 6.4%.
Gold: Sellers need $1,763 breakdown to keep reins
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day. 21-day, 50-day EMA convergence restricts immediate downside, $1,798 holds the key for buyer’s entry. 200-day EMA near $1,792 guards the bullion’s short-term upside.
Cardano enters Tanzania to bank the unbanked as ADA price looks to consolidate
Cardano’s IOHK team announced a partnership with World Mobile Group to democratize access to digital, financial and social services in Africa. This move comes after the recent tie-up with the Ethiopian government.
Forex Today: Dollar bounces ahead of busy end to April, eurozone GDP, US inflation data stand out
Markets are somewhat on the back foot after yet another record day on Thursday, while the dollar is stable after upbeat US GDP and ahead of additional figures. Cryptocurrencies have bounced from the lows, metals look strong while gold and oil are off the highs.