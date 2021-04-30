EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking its consolidation range to the upside, EURUSD has reached 1.2144; right now, it is correcting to test 1.2100 from above. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure towards 1.2200 and then start a new correction with the target at 1.2055.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is forming a narrow consolidation range around 1.3947. Possibly, today the pair may grow to reach 1.4010 and then correct to return to 1.3947. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.4033.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the descending wave at 74.16, USDRUB has completed the correction towards 74.68. Today, the pair may fall to reach 73.08 and then start a new correction to test 74.16 from below. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 72.50.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending wave at 109.16, USDJPY is falling towards 108.53. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 108.87 and then resume falling with the target at 107.72.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9090; right now, it is trading not far from the downside border. Possibly, today the pair may grow to break the border to reach 0.9050 and then start a new growth with the target at 0.9181.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is still consolidating around 0.7777. Possibly, the pair may grow towards 0.7866 and complete this ascending wave. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7700.

Brent

Brent has finished the ascending wave at 68.38. Today, the asset may correct towards 66.50 and resume trading upwards with the target at 69.00.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1757.50ж right now, it is trading towards the upside border of its consolidation range. Today, the metal may break 1795.00 and then continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 1810.00. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 1766.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1855.50.

S&P 500

The S&P index has completed the ascending wave at 4216.0. Today, the asset may correct to reach 4186.5 (at least). After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4303.0.