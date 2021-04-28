EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is forming a new consolidation range below 1.2088. Today, the pair may fall to break 1.2050 and then continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.2015.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is falling. Possibly, today the pair may reach 1.3764 and then consolidate around it. If later the price breaks this level to the downside, the market may continue falling with the target at 1.3600.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is still consolidating around 75.00 without any particular direction. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.08.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

After completing the ascending wave at 108.80, USDJPY is consolidating around it. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may start a new correction with the target at 108.15; if to the upside – resume growing to reach 109.40.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9150. Possibly, today the pair may grow to break the upside border at 0.9170 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9220.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.7760. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7575; if to the upside – form one more ascending structure to reach 0.7864.

Brent

Brent is still growing to reach 66.66 and may later correct towards 65.75. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 67.50.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has finished the correction at 1766.50. Today, the metal may resume trading within the uptrend towards 1826.00 and then start a new correction to reach 1766.00. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1840.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still growing towards 4203.0 and may later correct to reach 4070.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the key target at 4330.5.