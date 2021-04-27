EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending impulse at 1.2060 along with the correction towards 1.2092, EURUSD has almost formed a new consolidation range between these two levels; right now, it is moving downwards. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may form a new descending structure with the target at 1.1992; if to the upside – resume growing to reach 1.2128 and then start another decline towards the above-mentioned target.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBP/USD has completed the correction at 1.3915; right now, it is falling towards 1.3855. If later the price breaks the latter level to the downside, the market may continue falling with the short-term target at 1.3764.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating around 75.00. Possibly, the pair may break this range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 73.08.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After breaking its consolidation range to the upside, USDJPY is expected to continue growing with the short-term target at 108.59. Later, the market may correct to test 108.15 from above and then start another growth to reach 108.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USD/CHF is growing towards 0.9167. Possibly, today the pair may break this level and continue growing with the short-term target at 0.9200.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After breaking 0.7777 to the upside, AUDUSD is expected to continue growing towards 0.7864. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 0.7700 and then continue falling with the target at 0.7595.
Brent
Brent is growing to break 65.65 and may later continue trading upwards with the short-term target at 67.26. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may return to 64.00 and then start a new growth to reach 68.40.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1780.20 without any particular direction. Possibly, the metal may break this range to the upside and resume trading within the uptrend towards 1825.99 or even reach the short-term target at 1840.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still growing towards 4203.0 and may later correct to reach 4070.0. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4330.5.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends falls under 1.21 as the dollar gains ground
EUR/USD is trading below 1.21, as the US dollar gains ground with yields. US consumer confidence is awaited after Durable Goods Orders disappointed on Monday. The European vaccination campaign is picking up speed.
GBP/USD pressured below 1.39 amid covid passport speculation
GBP/USD has been trading below 1.39 as the UK proposes covid passports to enable travel and enhanced economic activity in June. The US dollar is edging higher with yields ahead of housing and consumer data.
Gold tracks mildly bid stock futures to recover below $1,800
Gold matches the tune of risk catalysts to reverse the early Asian losses ahead of Tuesday’s European session. Hopes of further easing of virus-led emergencies in the West jostle with virus woes in Asia. Pre-Fed caution keeps traders struggling for fresh clues.
Tesla cashes out $272 million of Bitcoin in Q1, Elon Musk continues to hold BTC
After allocating $1.5 billion to Bitcoin earlier this year, Tesla sold off a part of its BTC holdings. The electric vehicle maker revealed $272 million in proceeds from a net cash outflow of $1.2 billion in crypto. The sale contributed to a record quarterly net income for the company.
We’re all going on a summer holiday
As we start a new week, and the last week of trading for April, there is optimism in the air. Firstly, the EU is racing ahead with its vaccination programme after a rocky start and now expects 75% of the EU’s population to be vaccinated by July, which is ahead of schedule.