EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After breaking 1.2060 to the upside, EURUSD is moving upwards and may expand the range up to 1.2128. Later, the market may start a new correction to return to 1.2060.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is correcting towards 1.3915 and may later fall to reach 1.3841. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume falling towards 1.3764; if to the upside – continue the correction with the target at 1.4010.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After completing the descending wave at 75.00, USDRUB is consolidating around this level. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 76.50; if to the downside – form a new descending structure with the target at 73.08.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After finishing the descending wave at 107.55 along with the ascending impulse towards 108.08, USDJPY is correcting to reach 107.70. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume growing towards 108.80; if to the downside – start a new decline with the target at 107.00.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is still consolidating around 0.9157; it has already expanded the range down to 0.9119. Possibly, today the pair may grow and break 0.9170 and then continue growing with the target at 0.9191.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After rebounding from 0.7696, AUDUSD is growing towards 0.7777. Possibly, the pair may break the latter level to the upside and continue the correction to reach 0.7863. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.7696.
Brent
Brent has finished the ascending structure at 65.55; right now, it is falling towards 64.64. Possibly, the asset may break this level to the downside and continue the correction to reach 63.63. After that, the instrument may start a new growth with the target at 68.40.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still consolidating around 1780.20. Possibly, the metal may break this range to the upside and resume trading within the uptrend towards 1825.99 or even reach the short-term 1840.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4152.4. Today, the asset may expand the range up to 4203.0 and then start a new correction towards 4070.0. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4330.5.
