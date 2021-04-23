EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After completing the correction and starting a new descending wave, EURUSD has finished its first structure at 1.1993. Possibly, today, the pair may start another growth towards 1.2038 and then resume falling to break 1.1970. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1875.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1.3857, GBPUSD is consolidating below it. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3769.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is falling towards 75.20. Later, the market may correct to reach 76.15 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 75.15.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still consolidating above 107.90. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 107.72 and then form one more ascending structure towards 108.30. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue growing with the first target at 108.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the correction at 0.9144, USDCHF is expected to grow and break 0.9210. Later, the market may continue growing with the short-term target at 0.9280.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.7759 without any particular direction. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.7600. The key downside target is at 0.7450.
Brent
Brent continues growing towards 66.00 and may later correct to reach 65.00. After that, the instrument may start a new growth with the target at 68.18.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is still correcting towards 1760.00. After finishing the correction, the instrument is expected to form one more ascending structure to break 1800.00. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 1840.00 or even reach 1900.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still correcting towards 4105.3. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4277.7 and then start a new correction to reach 4000.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tests 1.2050 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD holds the higher ground near 1.2050 amid mixed German PMIs. The US dollar has resumed its downtrend, helping the spot to make another attempt to recapture 1.2050. Eurozone/US PMIs awaited after a non-event ECB.
GBP/USD approaches 1.3900 amid upbeat UK Retail Sales, ahead of PMIs
GBP/USD extends the bounce towards 1.3900 amid broad-based US dollar weakness and upbeat UK Retail Sales. Covid vaccine updates and upbeat UK data outweigh renewed Brexit jitters. Focus shifts to the UK PMIs.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet, breaching critical support levels
Bitcoin price has dropped 12.7% since yesterday and shows no signs of stopping. Ethereum price follows the pioneer crypto’s lead and might retest $2,000 again. Unlike BTC or ETH, XRP price shows signs of recovery as long as it stays above a critical demand zone.
Gold sellers attack $1,781 support-confluence
Gold extends Thursday’s losses from two-month top, bounces off intraday low. Downbeat momentum signals further weakness but 100-HMA, eight-day-old support line tests intraday sellers. Bulls need a clear break above $1,798 to regain market acceptance.
Forex Today: Taxes scare stocks and cryptos, dollar retreats from highs ahead of PMIs
Stock markets are on the back foot amid concerns of higher US capital tax increases and rising covid cases in Asian countries. Cryptocurrencies are suffering an extended sell-off. PMIs from Europe, the UK and the US stand out.