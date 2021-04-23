EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After completing the correction and starting a new descending wave, EURUSD has finished its first structure at 1.1993. Possibly, today, the pair may start another growth towards 1.2038 and then resume falling to break 1.1970. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1875.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the descending wave at 1.3857, GBPUSD is consolidating below it. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3769.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

USDRUB is falling towards 75.20. Later, the market may correct to reach 76.15 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 75.15.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is still consolidating above 107.90. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 107.72 and then form one more ascending structure towards 108.30. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue growing with the first target at 108.80.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the correction at 0.9144, USDCHF is expected to grow and break 0.9210. Later, the market may continue growing with the short-term target at 0.9280.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.7759 without any particular direction. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.7600. The key downside target is at 0.7450.

Brent

Brent continues growing towards 66.00 and may later correct to reach 65.00. After that, the instrument may start a new growth with the target at 68.18.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is still correcting towards 1760.00. After finishing the correction, the instrument is expected to form one more ascending structure to break 1800.00. After that, the instrument may continue trading upwards with the target at 1840.00 or even reach 1900.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still correcting towards 4105.3. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4277.7 and then start a new correction to reach 4000.0.