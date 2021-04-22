EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After extending the descending impulse down to 1.1998 and then completing the correction at 1.2041, EURUSD is expected to start another decline to break 1.1970. Later, the market may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.1894.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After extending the descending impulse down to 1.3886 and then finishing the correction at 1.3946, GBPUSD is expected to start another decline to break 1.3857. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3769.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is falling towards 75.94. Later, the market may correct to reach 76.47 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 75.15.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still consolidating above 107.90. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the upside and form one more ascending structure towards 108.31. Later, the market may break the later level as well and continue growing with the first target at 108.80.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After extending the ascending impulse up to 0.9194 and then completing the correction at 0.9200, USDCHF is expected to test 0.9152 from above and then form one more ascending structure to reach 0.9210. Later, the market may break the latter level and continue growing with the short-term target at 0.9266.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is consolidating around 0.7759. Possibly, today the pair may break the range to the downside and then resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 0.7600. The key downside target is at 0.7450.
Brent
Brent has finished the correction at 64.35. Today, the asset is expected to consolidate around this level and break it to the upside. After that, the instrument may start a new growth to break 66.00 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 68.10.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 1797.77, Gold is expected to correct and test 1760.60 from above. After that, the instrument may resume trading upwards with the target at 1841.70.
S&P 500
The S&P index is consolidating around 4152.6. Possibly, the asset may fall towards 4105.3 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 4277.7.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
