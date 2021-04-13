EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is trading at the top of the ascending wave and consolidating around 1.1895. Possibly, today the pair may fall to reach 1.1876 and then expand the range up to 1.1922. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may fall towards 1.1800; if to the upside – resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1980 and then form a new descending structure towards 1.1740.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD continues the correction. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 1.3692 and then form one more ascending structure to reach 1.3782. After that, the instrument may resume falling with the short-term target at 1.3590.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

After finishing the correction at 7774, USDRUB is moving downwards to break 77.11. Later, the market may continue falling towards 76.60 or even reach the short-term target at 75.57.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is correcting towards 109.77 and may later fall with the key target at 108.60. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to reach 109.80.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is consolidating around 0.9243. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may correct towards 0.9312; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9191 and then form one more ascending structure towards 0.9312.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is falling to break 0.7565 and may later continue trading downward with the first target at 0.7454. After that, the instrument may start a new correction to reach 0.7657.

Brent

Brent is still consolidating around 63.00 without any particular direction; after expanding the range up to 64.04, it has returned to 63.00. If the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may grow to test 65.15 from below; if to the downside – resume trading downwards to complete this wave at 60.00 and then form one more ascending structure with the first target at 65.55.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting downwards to reach 1725.55. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 1755.75 and then continue growing with the short-term target at 1850.50.

S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 4111.0. Today, the asset may continue growing with the short-term target at 4160.3. Later, the market may resume falling and correct to reach 3860.0.