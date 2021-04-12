EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD is falling towards 1.1855 and may later grow to reach 1.1895, thus forming a new consolidation range between these two levels. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may fall to reach 1.1800; if to the upside – resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1977 and then form a new descending structure towards 1.1740.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD continue trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.3590. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure towards 1.3755 and then resume falling with the target at 1.3500.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After reaching the closest correctional target at 77.30, USDRUB may extend this correction up to 77.70. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to break 76.60 and then continue falling with the first target at 75.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is trading downwards to reach 108.68. After that, the instrument may start a new correction with the target at 109.77.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is correcting towards 0.9313. Later, the market may start a new decline with the target at 0.9194.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD is consolidating below 0.7655 without any particular direction. If the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may fall to break 0.7565 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7454.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating around 63.00 without any particular direction. Possibly, today the asset may continue falling to reach the key target at 60.00. Later, the market may form a new ascending wave towards 65.50.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is correcting downwards to reach 1720.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 1755.75 and then continue growing with the short-term target at 1850.50.
S&P 500
After breaking 4111.0 to the upside, the S&P index is expected to continue groping with the short-term target at 4160.3. Later, the market may resume falling with the first target at 4006.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured below 1.1900 amid virus concerns, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading below 1.19, driven by a risk-off mood that favors the safe-haven dollar. Fed Chair Powell said the US economy is at an "inflection point" but urged caution regarding the virus. Covid concerns are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD bounces above 1.37 amid UK reopening
GBP/USD has recaptured 1.37 as sterling catches a bid. The UK is reopening non-essential shops and other businesses as its vaccination campaign proves successful in keeping covid cases down. The dollar is marginally bid amid a risk-off mood.
XAU/USD clings to $1,740 amid firmer US dollar
Gold maintained its dovish stance as the US dollar remained strong. However, the pullback in US Treasury yields offered support to the price. Weaker equities also helped in the price recovery from lower levels.
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Bears hibernate as records keep getting smashed, earnings season awaits
Equity markets continue to set new records as the Nasdaq plays catch up. Fundamentals are backing bulls as Fed doves dampen inflation concerns. Earnings week ahead will likely add more fuel to the fire.