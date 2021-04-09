EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

The currency pair completed a wave of growth to 1.1921. Today the market is trading in a consolidation range of around 1.1910. Currently, there is a structure of decline to the lower border of the range (1.1891) forming. With an escape from the range downwards, a decline to 1.1808 will become possible. With an escape upwards, the price might leap up to 1.1968 and then – drop to 1.1800.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

The currency pair keeps developing a consolidation range around 1.3750. We expect an escape downwards to 1.3690, possibly followed by growth to 1.3800.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The currency pair is aiming at a breakaway of 76.55. Then we expect the quotations to reach 75.85. The goal is local. Then we expect growth to 76.55 (a test from below), followed by a decline to 75.28. The goal is first.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

The currency pair escaped the range downwards and reached the local goal of the declining wave – 109.00. Today the market is correcting to 109.50 (a test from below). When the correction is over, another wave of decline aiming at 108.64 should develop.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

The currency pair is trading in a structure of a declining wave to 0.9204. After this level is hit, a link of correction to 0.9299 is not excluded. Then another wave of decline to 0.9134 is likely to develop.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

The currency pair is trading in a consolidation range under 0.7655 without any bright trend. With an escape downwards, a decline to 0.7454 will become possible. Then growth to 0.7655 might follow.

Brent

Oil keeps developing a consolidation range of around 63.00. Today it might decline to 60.00. The goal is main. After this level is reached, we expect a new wave of growth to 65.50 to develop.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold completed a wave of growth to 1755.75. Today it is likely to correct to 1720.00. Practically, the market formed a wide consolidation range. We expect the quotations to escape it upwards and the trend to continue to 1900.00.

S&P 500

The stock index keeps developing a wave of growth to 4160.3. After this level is reached, we expect a correction to 4006.0 to start developing. The goal is first. The main goal of the correction is likely to be 3860.0.