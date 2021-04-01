EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has returned to 1.1759. Possibly, today the pair may fall towards 1.1700 and form a new consolidation range there. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1990.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending structure at 1.3805, GBPUSD is expected to resume falling and break 1.3718. After that, the instrument may continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3660.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB has broken 75.58 to the downside. According to the main scenario, the price may test this level from below and then form a new descending structure with the target at 75.00.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing another descending wave at 109.40 along with the correction towards 110.81, USDJPY is consolidating between these levels. Today, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the first target at 110.08.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is moving upwards to reach 0.9464. Later, the market may start a new descending correction with the target at 0.9337.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUDUSD continues falling. Today, the pair may break 0.7555 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7454.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating around 64.00; it has finished the descending structure to reach the downside border at 62.45. Possibly, today the asset may consolidate below the latter level. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may start to form a new descending wave with the first target at 60.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold is growing towards 1718.90. After that, the instrument may start another decline with the target at 1667.00.
S&P 500
The S&P index has completed the ascending wave at 3984.8. Today, the asset may start another growth to reach 4000.0 and then correct towards 39406.7. Later, the market may resume growing with the target at 4040.4.
