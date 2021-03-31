EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After reaching its short-term downside target, EURUSD is expected to consolidate near the lows. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 1.1700. Later, the market may break the descending channel and resume trading upwards with the target at 1.1990.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the descending structure at 1.3706 along with the correction towards 1.3743, GBPUSD is expected to resume falling and reach 1.3703. After that, the instrument may start another correction to return to 1.3743 and then form a new descending structure with the target at 1.3643.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USD/RUB is still consolidating around 75.50. According to the main scenario, the price may form a new descending structure with the target at 75.00 or even reach 74.50.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
After completing another ascending wave at 110.88, USDJPY is expected to consolidate below this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and resume trading downwards with the first target at 109.25.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the ascending wave at 0.9440, USDCHF is expected to consolidate below this level. Possibly, the pair may break the range to the downside and start a new correction towards 0.9337. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 0.9454.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
AUD/USD has rebounded from 0.7648 to the downside. Today, the pair may fall to reach 0.7454 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 0.7734.
Brent
Brent is still consolidating around 64.00 without any particular direction. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 67.40; if to the downside – form a new descending wave with the target at 61.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the descending wave at 1680.40, Gold is consolidating above this level. If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another correction with the target at 1706.10; if to the downside – expand it down to 1666.50.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 3946.1 If later the price breaks the range to the upside, the market may start another growth to reach 4000.0; if to the downside – form a new descending wave towards 3906.4 and then resume growing with the target at 4040.4.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1750 as dollar takes a breather
EUR/USD has bounced toward 1.1750 as the dollar backs off its highs ahead of President Biden's critical speech on infrastructure spending. Europe's covid issues weigh on the euro while ECB's Lagarde dared markets to test the bank. EZ CPI missed with 1.3%. ADP figures are also eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
GBP/USD: Pressured toward 1.37 amid dollar strength, upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD remains under pressure as the dollar gains with rising US yields. UK GDP was upgraded to 1.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020, beating estimates. The US ADP jobs report and President Biden's speech are eyed.
$600 million in leveraged positions liquidated as Bitcoin price crashes 5%
Data from Bybt shows that $598,193,833 worth of leveraged positions have been liquidated over the past hour after Bitcoin took a sudden 5% nosedive.
ADP Private Payrolls March Preview: Consumers look to an early spring?
American workers have taken the recent improvement in the labor market to heart giving March the highest consumer sentiment readings in a year, despite the modest actual gains in employment and the yet massive overhang of job losses from last year’s lockdowns.