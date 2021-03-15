Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correction at 1.1910, EURUSD has started another growth towards 1.2000; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range around 1.1960 as an upside continuation pattern. Possibly, the pair may reach 1.2000 and then start a new correction to return to 1.1960.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the correction at 1.3864, GBPUSD has started another wave to the upside; right now, it is forming a new consolidation range around 1.3935. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may resume trading upwards with the target at 1.4015.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
USDRUB is still consolidating around 73.50. Possibly, the pair may expand the range down to 73.15 and then start a new correction with the target at 73.66.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY is still consolidating around 108.88. Today, the pair may expand the range up to 109.40 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 108.40.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
After completing the descending structure at 0.9233, USDCHF has finished the correction towards 0.9327. Today, the pair may continue falling towards 0.9186. Later, the market may start a new correction to reach 0.9270 and then resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9023.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending structure at 0.7800 along with the descending wave towards 0.7740, AUDUSD is expected to grow and reach 0.7860. Later, the market may start another correction with the target at 0.7740.
Brent
Brent has formed a new consolidation range around 68.86. Possibly, today the asset may break it to the upside and reach 70.80. After that, the instrument may start a new decline towards 68.85 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 71.20.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After completing the correction at 1700.44, Gold is expected to grow towards 1743.15 and may later correct to reach 1721.72. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 1772.50.
S&P 500
The S&P index is trading to reach 4000.0. Later, the market may correct towards 3850.0 and then resume moving upwards with the target at 4126.0.
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900 as US dollar rises with yields
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1900, pressurizing lows amid resurgent haven demand for the US dollar, as Treasury yields hovered near yearly highs. Mixed Chinese data also underpins the sentiment around the greenback ahead of US President Biden's covid rescue plan.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3900 with eyes on UK PM Johnson
GBP/USD trades above 1.3900, recovering from lower levels amid broad-based US dollar strength. UK PM Johnson to unveil $3 billion stimulus for busses, his comments on vaccine awaited. US President Biden’s speech is also in focus.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable to slide further, FOMC awaited
Gold failed to capitalize on a modest Asian session uptick to the $1735 region. The risk-on mood kept a lid on any strong gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD. The recent runaway rally in the USD bond yields further capped the upside.
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA at threshold for a 71% move to $2
Cardano is on the brink of a massive technical breakout after a period of consolidation. The short-term analysis shows that ADA is in the hands of the bulls based on the MACD.
S&P 500 Week Ahead: Can stimulus check traders ward off inflation bears
Major US indices struggled to eke out gains on Friday to end the week on a positive note. The week began cautiously as investors had suffered through a tech headwind for early March. Inflation ticks back into consciousness, PPI rises and 10 Year pops to 1.63%.