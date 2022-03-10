EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After breaking 1.0940 to the upside and completing the ascending wave at 1.1093, EURUSD is falling towards 1.1017. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 1.1060 and then resume falling with the target at 1.0940.

GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After finishing the correction at 1.3146 and breaking this level to the upside, GBPUSD is expected to continue the correction up to 1.3216. After that, the instrument may resume trading downwards with the target at 1.3014.

USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”

The situation hasn’t changed much; markets are closed. After opening, USDRUB is expected to return to 90.00 – it’s the downside border of the range around 107.00. If later the price breaks this level to the downside, the asset may resume falling with the target at 75.00.

USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has formed a new consolidation range around 115.80. Possibly, the pair may expand the range up to 116.21. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 115.44 and then continue trading within the downtrend with the target at 114.66.

USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

Having completed the descending wave at 0.9245 along with the ascending structure towards 0.9282, USDCHF is expected to resume trading upwards with the target at 0.9244.

AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has finished the correction at 0.7335. Today, the pair may form a new descending impulse to break 0.7252 and then continue trading downwards with the target at 0.7186.

Brent

Brent has completed the correction at 111.55. Possibly, the asset may continue the pullback down to 111.00 and then resume trading upwards to break 135.55. Later, the market may form one more ascending structure with the target at 166.15.

XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is correcting towards 1965.00. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure to break 2093.00 and then continue growing with the target at 2145.00.

S&P 500

The S&P index is correcting towards 4316.6 and may later resume falling towards 4070.6. After that, the instrument may form one more ascending structure with the target at 4423.3.