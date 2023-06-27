AUDJPY should have support at 9490/9470. Longs need stops below 9455.
Targets: 9530, 9560, 9590.
EURJPY We can try longs again at 155.30/10 with stops below 154.80.
Targets: 155.90, 156.30, 156.70.
Buy a break above 157.10 targeting 157.45, 157.90 & 158.20.
USDJPY beat 143.30 for a buy signal targeting 143.70, 144.00, perhaps as far as 144.25.
Strong support at 142.70/55. Longs need stops below 142.40
Targets: 142.90, 143.20, 143.50.
USDCAD break below 1.3130 is a sell signal initially targeting 1.3090, 1.3060.
GBPUSD breaks support at 1.2720/00 so we have resistance at 1.2720/40. (A high for the day 8 pips above yesterday). Shorts need stops above 1.2760.
Targets: 1.2680, 1.2650, 1.2610.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
