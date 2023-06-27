Share:

AUDJPY should have support at 9490/9470. Longs need stops below 9455.

Targets: 9530, 9560, 9590.

EURJPY We can try longs again at 155.30/10 with stops below 154.80.

Targets: 155.90, 156.30, 156.70.

Buy a break above 157.10 targeting 157.45, 157.90 & 158.20.

USDJPY beat 143.30 for a buy signal targeting 143.70, 144.00, perhaps as far as 144.25.

Strong support at 142.70/55. Longs need stops below 142.40

Targets: 142.90, 143.20, 143.50.

USDCAD break below 1.3130 is a sell signal initially targeting 1.3090, 1.3060.

GBPUSD breaks support at 1.2720/00 so we have resistance at 1.2720/40. (A high for the day 8 pips above yesterday). Shorts need stops above 1.2760.

Targets: 1.2680, 1.2650, 1.2610.