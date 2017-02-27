Forex Strength and Comparison for Week 9 / 2017

In the Currency Strength table the JPY was the strongest currency while the EUR was the weakest. The NZD gained 2 points last week. All the other Currencies remained around the level of the previous week with a maximum difference of just 1 point.

______________________________________

13 Weeks Currency Score Strength

The 13 Weeks Currency Strength and the 13 Weeks Average are provided here below. This data and the "13 weeks Currency Classification" are considered for deciding on the preferred range. Because it is not ideal nor desired to change the range for a currency every single week, we perform several checks to avoid this.

First of all the strength over a period of the last 13 weeks is considered. See each row for more information. Next the 13 weeks average is considered, see the last row called "Avg. 13 wks." The number of weeks that a currency was stronger than another currency can also be considered. The Technical Analysis (TA) Charts for each Time Frame could also be consulted.



For analyzing the best pairs to trade looking from a longer term perspective the last 13 weeks Currency Classification can be used in support.

This was updated on 12 February 2017 and is provided here for reference purposes:

Strong: USD, NZD, CAD. The preferred range is from 6 to 8.

Neutral: CHF, AUD. The preferred range is from 4 to 5.

Weak: JPY, EUR, GBP. The preferred range is from 1 to 3.



When looking at the Average 13 wks. Score the CAD is the strongest of all while the EUR remains the weakest. The currencies are grouped together around a level which makes clear to what classification they fit best.For some currencies this may not be very clear, a good example at the moment is the AUD being a Neutral currency but having an Average 13 wks. score of 5,3077 being between the Strong and Neutral currencies.

This currency is gaining a lot of strength in the last 3 weeks and is clearly the strongest of the Neutral currencies, which are the CHF and AUD.

Another currency that is gaining a lot of strength is the JPY with an Average 13 wks. score of 3,3846 being between the Neutral and Weak currencies.

_____________________________________



Classification review

The JPY is gaining strength lately and seems to be bottoming. It had a Score of 5 in week 3 (15-1-2017). After that it went lower again but in the last 4 weeks the lowest Score was 4 and it is currently at 8. It was in the last 2 weeks in the range of the Stronger currencies and as can be seen in the chart below it has a lot of momentum. The USD seems the weakest of the stronger currencies and together with the CAD it lost strength last week.Below you can see the Weekly Currency Score Chart with the 6 months data as a reference.

_____________________________________

Currency Score Comparison

"Comparison table" and the "Ranking and Rating list"

The Forex Currency Comparison Table compares each currency with its counterpart based on the Currency Score. For more information about the currency Score of this week you can read the article "Forex Ranking, Rating and Score" which is published every week together with this article.

By using the comparison table directly below you can get a view without the volatility and statistics as opposed to the "Ranking and Rating list". Only the strength of each currency against the counterparts is analyzed by using the Technical analysis charts of the 4 Time Frames that are also used for the "Ranking and Rating List".

The information from the Comparison Table is the source for calculating the "Ranking and Rating List" where this list additionally uses the volatility and statistics for creating the best and worst performer in the list from number 1 to 28.

"Comparison table" and the "Currency Score Chart"

The additional value of this table compared to the Currency Score table is that the Comparison Table compares the strength between the currencies of each pair. By subtracting the strength of the weaker currency from the stronger currency we have a way to compare each pair combination.

The comparison table provides a way to compare currencies from a longer term perspective of 13 weeks and also simultaneously taking the current trend into account. By coloring the currencies in the X and Y axis according to their Classification we can show what the best combinations are. In doing this we apply 2 rules to make it clearer.

First of all only better-classified currencies in combination with weaker classified currencies are "Approved" when there is a Currency Score difference of at least 1 in the current week. The only exception is when 2 currencies are similarly classified but the Currency Score difference is equal to or more than 4. It means that each currency should be as far apart from each other as possible in the range from 1 to 8. The classification of the currencies in question may change in the longer term. By using the difference of 4 which is exact at the half of the range it seems a safe approach for trading 2 currencies which are similarly classified. Even though currencies may be in the same classification a currency may be in a weaker/stronger period and may even change its classification in the future. See the current classification for the coming period at the beginning of this article.

______________________________________

Putting the pieces together

Based on the last "13 Weeks currency classification" and the "Currency Comparison Table" the most interesting currencies for going long seem to be the:

AUD, NZD and CAD.

These are Strong or Neutral currencies from a longer term perspective when looking at the last "13 Weeks currency classification".



For going short the same analysis can be done and the following currencies seem to fit best:

EUR, GBP and CHF.

These are Weak or Neutral currencies from a longer term perspective.



Currencies with a high deviation seem less interesting to trade because they are less predictable. A good example at the moment is/are e.g. the:

AUD and JPY.



Some of the pairs in the "Currency Comparison Table" comply for a longer term trade based on the Technical Analysis (TA) of the Daily and Weekly chart. For the coming week these seem to be: GBP/JPY, GBP/AUD, EUR/NZD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD and AUD/CHF.