Markets across the board shifted on Friday, as last month’s Non Farm Payrolls report came in
better than initially expected.
Figures from the Labor Department showed that payrolls increased by 943,000 in July, which
was better than the 845,000 many had forecasted.
Over a third of the jobs added came from the Leisure and Hospitality sector, with public sector
positions accounting for around 240,000 jobs.
Gold prices fell on the report, dropping to $1,758, which is the lowest level since June 30th.
GBPUSD dropped to a 1-week low, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones recording all-time highs
on the day.
Sterling climbs to 18-month high versus Euro
On Friday, the British pound rose to its highest level against the Euro since the beginning of the
coronavirus pandemic.
EURGBP fell to an intraday low of 0.8469 as markets continued to react to the Bank of
England’s monetary policy decisions on Thursday.
After keeping rates unchanged, the bank gave some forward guidance stating that it expected
some tightening of monetary policy to be needed over the next 2 years.
The bank's Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent stated that, "We do think it's more likely than not
that some moderate tightening of policy ... will be necessary".
London’s FTSE 100 closed higher, despite the stronger Pound.
