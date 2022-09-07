In general terms, the economic policy of the UK under the new government is expected to remain very similar. For example, the new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng might have had differences in public image with former chancellor Sunak, but in practice, agrees on most major issues. In fact, the argument between them was mostly along the lines of who was most in favor of the policies.
That having been said, a change of the occupant of No. 10 is an opportunity to do a bit of a course correction. After all, the prior PM was quite unpopular, and the point of a changing leadership is to find a new direction. So, some changes are to be expected, particularly on the front that could be seen as garnering popular support. But, the question for traders is:
How does this affect the markets?
The most notable is in respect to dealing with the energy crisis, which took on increasing new dimensions over the summer. That was when Johnson was still in a caretaker role, and therefore wouldn't be announcing any major new policy. Though we should remember that the UK already had an energy emergency a year ago, with petrol stations running out of fuel in some places. While largely fueled by consumer panic, there was an underlying logistics issue. Now, there is a different problem.
The new PM is proposing a program to spend as much as £200B in order to keep down energy prices for consumers and businesses. That amounts to a little over 7.4% of the UK's nominal GDP for last year (and could be even higher if the BOE's projections of a recession comes true). With multi-decade high inflation, increased spending (or, at least, the monetary expansion to support it) might have quite a few economists rather worried. In particular, some traders have been speculating that cable could fall down to parity, like the Euro already has.
What about the nuts and bolts?
Of course there have been other measures announced, such as rescinding the raise in National Insurance. However, since a little over a third of the UK's energy needs come from overseas, that is the issue most likely to impact forex markets.
While in general, increasing spending based on debt tends to lead to higher inflation, exactly how the mechanism is implemented could have different kinds of effects. And, so far, the details have not been forthcoming, though more information is expected tomorrow.
Getting a handle on the implications
So far, the promise has been to cap household energy bills. There are a wide range of mechanisms to achieve that, and they all have different inflation implications. The basic issue is that capping energy prices would allow UK households to have more disposable income, at a time that the BOE is trying to tamp down demand with higher rates. It might mean the BOE takes a stronger position starting at the next meeting to head off inflation.
If the price cap mechanism is achieved through some sort of direct subsidy to energy bills, that would imply higher domestic spending by the government. Which would increase inflationary pressure. However, if the price cap was more similar to Spain's, where the government would subsidize input costs for generators, then the inflationary effect might be less.
However, if the BOE takes a stronger stance in raising rates, a stronger pound might additionally help offset the cost of energy and lower inflation. Another reason that BOE policy might look more like the US' than Europe's in the near term.
This market forecast is for general information only. It is not an investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Authors' opinions do not represent the ones of Orbex and its associates. Terms and Conditions and the Privacy Policy apply.
Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. There is a possibility that you may sustain a loss of some or all of your investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 0.9900 as USD, yields retreat
EUR/USD is recovering ground above 0.9900, as the US dollar rally takes a breather amid retreating yields and risk-aversion. Investors brace for a 50 bps rate hike by the ECB this Thursday, in the face of the deepening European energy crisis.
GBP/USD falls below 1.1500 during BOE Monetary Policy Hearing
GBP/USD has lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.1500 during the European trading hours on Wednesday. While testifying before the UK Treasury Select Committee, BOE policymaker Mann argued more forceful rate moves would open door for policy hold or reversal later.
Gold bounces back to $1,700 mark, bearish potential intact
Gold extends the previous day's pullback from a one-week high and continues losing ground through the first half of trading on Wednesday. The third successive day of a negative move drags gold further below the $1,700 mark.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended. ADA on the charts fell by 7.94% resulting in a decline in market cap, which benefitted XRP.
Explainer: Three drivers for dollar domination, where things stand and what could change Premium
King Dollar dominates – and there are three reasons for that. While forex trading is never a one-way street, further gains for the greenback are likely – occasionally staying overbought for longer such as in USD/JPY.