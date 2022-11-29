In this forex day trading video we cover the trading psychology , trade breakdown (entry,exit reasons and management) for our forex day trading positions on the USD/CAD & USD/JPY. On this two forex pairs we looked for price action forex day trades. If price action is saying we have clear forex trend, we want to look for possible price action pattern after price bounce from major forex support/resistance zones. If price action looks nice we want to look for clear forex swing trade, day trade or scalping opportunites, depends on your trading style and trading strategy, plan.
This live forex day trading video covers the trading mindset and trading management for our forex day trades on USD/CAD & USD/JPY after price bounced from support/resistance and showed us bullish/bearish forex price action momentum. Risk management and trading psychologys are major keys to stay consistently profitable forex day trader. Check this live forex day trading video and management video to improve your trading process.
Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
