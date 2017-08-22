We will be entering Wednesday with USD-denominated assets at lower levels, as the Greenback was propelled north in the last 24h, which has also been accompanied by higher US equities and global rates. How long will the friendlier risk appetite last is anyone's guess, especially if one takes into consideration how fluid the situation in North Korea remains.

One key feature that can help us gauge lingering cautiousness is the fact that Gold, while lower - fueled via USD strength -, managed to hold above a key support level circa $1,280.00. On the flip side, USD/JPY was stubbornly bid as US equities raced higher, hence recinforcing the notion that a temporary recovery on riskier bets is on. Furthermore, rumours keep circulating of BOJ purchasing ETFs this week, which should keep USD/JPY supported.

Further more, positive news out of Washington on tax reform legislation, coupled with a surprising miss in German ZEW numbers - against all expectations - also saw a rebalancing of flows into the US Dollar as Euro longs are liquidated in what should still be considered fairly hefty levels for EUR/USD (1.1750-1.1800), especially when compared to declining German vs US yield spreads/curve.

In the short term, and without ECB's President Draghi endorsing QE taper, the pair remains vulnerable to the downside. In this note, Draghi is due to deliver opening remarks at the Lindau Meeting on Economic Sciences, in Germany on Wednesday. Traders should brace for some volatility as risks are skewed toward attempts to talk down the Euro. It is worth noting, however, that Draghi's magic to send the shared-currency lower have had recurrent failures as of late.

The Euro will also see increased flows via the publication of a variety of PMI indicators out of France, Germany and the European Union as a whole. Overall, the data sets are expected to come near recent levels. Since the data dump will coincide with Draghi's intervention, these numbers will probably take a backseat unless Draghi's headlines turn out to be a non-event.

As per the British Pound, the currency was offered outright ever since early doors in London, ending the day being paid at the lowest prices, suggesting that the selling pressure may persist on bounces. The movement on tax reform legislation, coupled with overall USD demand and not forgetting Brexit jitters, all weighed on the inability of Cable to outweigh the bearish moment. At the current depreciation pace, 1.28 is the next barrier that may soon be challenged.

Other than the European PMIs and Draghi's speech, the calendar is light, with only crude oil inventories and US housing data as the next significant indicators to keep an eye on. The combination of both figures, when released, should inject volatility on the USD/CAD, which was benefited by higher Canadian retail sales numbers on Tuesday, although failed to gaher any follow through, as the US Dollar put up with the bears' fight rather successfully.

However, the event that all traders are waiting for is this weekend's Jackson Hole symposium, as the prospects of policy normalization from major central banks remain an extremely hot topic. following the recent moves by several central banks, including the ECB, to clearly signal that the era of unorthodox easing policies is coming slowly but surely to an end.

Ian King, Business Presenter for Sky News, notes: "All eyes will be on whether Ms Yellen or Mr Draghi choose to send any signals to the markets on their current thinking. The focus will be most intense on Mr Draghi. The big macroeconomic story this year has been the unexpected strength of the Eurozone, in particular, southern European economies like Spain and Italy. It has led some investors to speculate that the ECB may wind down its asset purchase programme."

King adds: "In the case of Ms Yellen, the big question investors have is how optimistic she is about the US economic recovery, which will in turn provide clues on the speed and extent to which monetary policy will continue to tighten. The Fed has already indicated that it will shortly begin unwinding the $4.5tn worth of asset purchases that it has accumulated under QE, with the expectation is that it will begin shrinking its balance sheet in September, while Mrs Yellen's speech will also be studied for hints on the timing of further interest rate rises."

Key Headlines