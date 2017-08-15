Forex Daily Outlook: What you need to know for Wednesday

What you need to know for Wednesday:

US economic data invigorates the USD. The main driver was a solid jump in US Retail Sales m/m Jul to 0.6%, 0.4% Rtrs f/c, 0.3% prev, while US NY Fed Manufacturing Aug came at 25.20, 10.00 Rtrs f/c, 9.80 prev. To top it off, US Import / Export Prices m/m were also on the positive side, coupled with US NAHB Housing Market Idx Aug, which came at 68, 65 Rtrs f/c, 64 prev

Perfect storm saw safe haven assets the likes of Gold, Bonds or the Yen being hit hard, as the beat in US economic data adds to the ongoing improvement in sentiment after N. Korea delays Guam missile firing; US said that dialogue is up to N Korean dictator Kim. While pressured lower, the EUR/USD continues to find solid bids off 1.17. On the flip side, the Sterling was hammered on low UK inflation numbers. As per the Australian Dollar and the Kiwi, both ended at day lows.

On Wednesday, the main event will be the FOMC minutes. As noted by Nomura: "We think the minutes from this meeting may shed further light on the debate of inflation. As market consensus has firmed around September for a balance sheet announcement, market uncertainty around the FOMC now rests on the timing of the next rate hike. In that regard, changes in specific language with respect to the number of participants that attribute low prices to transitory factors will deserve some attention."

Poor UK inflation number saw the Sterling offered outright, breaking outside its week-long range sub-1.30 and opening up the doors for further depreciation. As reported by Reuters, Jul Core CPI mm -0.1% vs 0%, f'cast 0%, Jul Core CPI yy +2.4% vs 2.4%, fc'ast 2.5%, Jul CPI yy +2.6% vs 2.6%, f'cast 2.7%, Jul RPI yy +3.6% vs 3.5%, f'cast 3.5%

UK employment data up next at 8.30 GMT: Given the miss in UK inflation, it certainly does not bode well for the outlook on average earnings, a data closely watched to gauge the BoE's monetary policy position. Ever since the beginning of the year, when earnings peaked at 2.8%, Great Britain has seen a downward trend in the price businesses and the government pay for labour, including bonuses. As per the claimant count, which looks at the change in the number of people claiming unemployment-related benefits, the figure is set to improve, mainly due to seasonal factors. The Pound is therefore subject to further volatility, which judging by improving US data, coupled with a relatively tame outlook for today's UK figures, as well as deteriorating technicals, the risk appears to be skewd to the downside.

Following Germany's flash Q2 GDP, it will be time to learn the European flash Q2 GDP at 9 GMT. Expectations are for a solid 0.6% print, with key growth components such as public and private consumption, investment and the construction sector thought to have performed well, in line with the recent robust figures from Germany on Tuesday. A positive reading should only reinforce the stickiness to break and accept prices sub 1.17. It is worth noting that for the last four quarterly readings, European growth has been either stable or improving numbers, suggesting that any potential surprises, if at all, should see risks to the upside.

Germany's Q2 GDP Flash q/q sa came flat at 0.6% vs 0.6%, revsd 0.7%, f'cast 0.7%, while Q2 GDP Flash yy nsa 0.8% vs 1.7%, revsd 3.2%, f'cast 1.9%

NZ Global Dairy Trade auction prices -0.4% to an average price of $3,339 per tonne, fueling further weakness on the New Zealand Dollar.

Trump signs a Pres. Exec. Order, in which it establishes a protocol of one federal decision for major infrastructure projects. The order is to set a two-year goal for completion of the permitting process for major infrastructure projects.

Dalla Fed Kaplan crossed the wires, noting that the Fed should start balance sheet unwind very soon, adding that it is appropriate to be patient on timing of next Fed hike

US economy seen growing 3.7% in Q3 vs 3.5% estimate Aug 9 - Atlanta Fed

Atlanta Fed: GDPNow model forecast for real GDP growth in Q3 is 3.7%