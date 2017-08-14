Forex Daily Outlook: What You Need to Know for Tuesday

What you need to know for Tuesday:

· Korea tensions managed to ease slightly on Monday, as U.S. officials played down war risks, resulting on risk-sensitive assets such as Yen, Swissy or Gold being offered. Note, moves appear to be less about risk on, and more about risk not off as players cover against weekend hedges given there were no major incidents. Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo and National Secretary Advisor H.R McMaster, both talked down prospects of conflict on Sunday, in line with recent comments via US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

· Worth keeping in mind its Liberation Day in North Korea today, which suggests that the prospect of Kim flexing his military muscle might not be so distant. Actually, in early hours of Asian this Tuesday, some heated headlines are starting to cross the wires, reading that North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un was visiting headquarters of Army Strategic Force, being briefed on a plan to launch missiles towards Guam, Yonhap reports. Later on, a Wall Street Journal report, citing Pyongyang's state media, read that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has decided not to launch a threatened missile attack on Guam for now.

· The RBA minutes are due on Tuesday. According to NAB, "They are unlikely to add too much more given the Governor's comprehensive grilling at the Parliamentary Testimony and the recently released August Statement on Monetary Policy. Going forward, it will be important to monitor the labour market's track towards full employment. The RBA will likely begin to remove policy accommodation before the economy approaches full employment."

· German prel GDP Q2 due on Tuesday: The data is expected to come slightly better than Q1. According to Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, "German growth can boost the common currency back higher, particularly on an upward surprise."

· UK CPI/RPI/PPI releases on Tuesday: Overall, as in the case of US data later on the day, the UK economy is expected to publish a slight improvement in economic data (when compared to its prior month). However, based on the BoE’s July forecast on its Inflation Report, if any improvement on prices is confirmed, should certainly be marginal. According to Nomura Economists, "Food prices may rise during July in contrast with July 2016’s fall. But fuel prices look set to decline by just over 1% in July this year compared with a small rise a year ago."

· US data dump (retail sales, empire state manuf, import prices) due on Tuesday. The economic data in the US are expected to come better than the prior month across the board, suggesting that any potential discount in USD-denominanted assets may see market participants willing to commit to long-sided USD business ahead of the events. According to Nomura Economists, "Our forecast is consistent with our view that personal consumption growth in Q3 will remain steady after contributing solid 1.93pp to Q2 real GDP growth. Our view is, in part, based on our view that high business optimism could continue in the near term despite recent moderation."

· Fed's Dudley crossed the wires on Monday, noting that he eyes Sept balance sheet move, sees one more rate hike this year. Fed’s Dudley provided a late lift to USD assets, saying that he still favors another 2017 rate hike, adding that the economic outlook is little changed since the beginning of year.

· Markets are awaiting documents to be published by the UK government setting out Britain's strategy for Brexit

· According to the latest NY Fed Survey, 3y ahead US inflation expectations dip to 2.7% from 2.8%

· President Trump signed a memo addressing “China’s laws, policies, practices, and actions related to intellectual property, innovation, and technology” in what may unravel into an all-out trade war with China.

· Germany’s Schaeuble: Hope ECB's low-interest rate policy ends soon

· Euro zone June industry output dropped by more than expected

· Japan Q2 GDP sees improvement, helped the case for higher Yen crosses early Monday. Data came at +1.0% q/q, +4.0% annualized, vs +0.6% and +2.5% fcast.

· China data dump disappointed, with China Jul retail sales, +10.4% vs +10.8% fcast , Jul Industrial output, +6.4% vs +7.2% fcast , Jan-Jul urban investment at +8.3% vs +8.6% fcast.

· Be aware of Bank holidays in Europe this Tuesday (France and Italy)

Currency summaries:

EUR/USD

· Slow grind lower to retest origin demand from last Friday's US CPI-led spike, control of 1.1750-70 critical

· Move lower leads to 20-hourly sma to cross below 200-hourly sma, warning ign for bulls

· DE Q2 GDP and US July retail sales are key data risks for Tuesday

· German vs US bond yield curve recovers off recent lows bu 10y yield spread at multi-week lows

GBP/USD

· Choppy conditions sub 1.30 remain in place, familiar pattern (1.30 rejected) seen

· Brexit-related econ uncertainty and BoE less hawkish stance continue to weigh

· UK CPI Tues Rtrs f/c 2.7% V 2.6% Pvs, unemployment/earnings Wed, RS Thurs

· Both yield spread (10y) and yield curve suggest value on selling rallies

· Overall, low volume day awaiting further developments on the N Korea-US conflict

USD/JPY

· Daily bounce produces a bullish outside day, communicates potential interim bottom

· Pair subject to new developments between North Korea and the US

· Upmove mainly fueled by removal of weekend hedges as no catastrophic event on North Korean story so far

· 110 should prove a tough nut to crack on lingering risk-off background, convergence with 200-hourly sma

· Recovery in line with bounce on yield spreads, slightly higher US 30Y yield, lower gold

AUD/USD

· Bearish engulfing bar on the daily, lower close in more than a month despite recovery of risk

· Depressed price action despite recovery in risk sentiment strengthens notions latest price drive in FX more to do with hedges off vs true risk on

· Demand expected to be solid between 0.7830-7800 on residual demand from July 18 strong demand bar

· Lower commodity prices (as per CRB index) + flat yield spread + fluid situation in North Korea don't make case for much higher levels