Forex Daily Outlook: What You Need to Know for Thursday

What you need to know for Thursday:

RBNZ leaves rates unchanged at 1.75%. Overall, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand was less dovish than expected, providing some support to the NZD. The Central Bank reiterated that a lower NZD is needed - ignored - . There were minimal changes to its forecasts across the statement, with the first rate rise not projected until September 2020

· RBNZ: the bottom line - ANZ

· RBNZ: statement was less dovish than expected - Westpac

· RBNZ keeps rates unchanged at 1.75%

Wednesday's action driven by safe-haven flows into the Yen and the Swiss Franc, following a ramp up in rhetoric between the US and North Korea, after US President Trump said that any threats of North Korea "will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen". North Korea then responded by warning that they were "seriously considering a strategy to strike Guam with mid-to-long range missiles." Later on the day, the appearance of Sec’y of State Tillerson in Guam managed to calm jitters. The situation remains very fluid and as such, safe haven assets the likes of CHF, JPY, Gold, Bonds are subject to further volatility, with risks skewed to the upside

· N. Korea says seriously examining "simultaneous fire" of 4 missiles at Guam

· North Korea: Hwasong-12 rockets to be launched will land 30 to 40 km away from Guam - KCNA

· Forex today: North Korea tensions drive flows into safe havens

A busy day in the UK economic calendar, with manufacturing production the main economic data component. Expectations are for a flat number (0%) in August, which would represent a slight improvement from the prior -0.2%. The series has been very choppy ever since March this year, with each rise followed by a successive decline the following month. We will also get Industrial production numbers, expected to come slightly better. To top it off, we also get UK trade balance, with trade flows potentially very volatile from month to month; in a note to investors, Lloyd Economics Team said "recent data suggests export orders are at last responding to the competitiveness boost provided by Sterling's slide, there are hopes that net exports will help boost GDP growth in the second half of this year." Overall, since anticipation is for a mild recovery in the aforementioned data points, we might see the Pound find buying interest if trading at day lows on the lead-up to the data

· UK Industrial Production: Slowdown in June seen temporary, lower GBP a buying opportunity

Fed's Bullard comments grabbed some attention, noting that he is not too optimistic on inflation gains this year, adding that we are in a different era of inflation.

· Fed’s Bullard: No need to be pre-emptive amid weak inflation

Fed's Evans also crossed the wires, pointing out that recent inflation weakness raises questions on outlook. Fed's Evans, on the Fed balance sheet reduction, noted to be reasonable to begin trimming balance sheet next month, while adding that the Fed should be 'very careful' in assessing future rate hikes

· Fed’s Evans: December Fed rate hike possible, depends on inflation

Weekly EIA US oil inventories a mixed report. A 3.42 million build in gasoline inventories, largest since January had the market worried, with an initial move lower in Crude Oil, although it eventually recovered to end the day higher

· EIA: US commercial crude oil inventories decreased by 6.5 mln barrels

Next up in the US sees the release of PPI and Unemployment claims data. The former is expected to come unchanged at 0.1% in August, following a pattern of worsening numbers in 2017, in line with the sluggish inflation outlook. Note, the core US PPI is set for a slight increase to 0.2%. As per initial jobless claims, it's not expected to be a market-mover, given that the expectations are for no changes.

· Key data coming up from US session? - Nomura

· Core CPI inflation likely pauses weakening - Nomura

NY Fed's Dudley Presser in the next US session (afternoon hours) to be more relevant than economic data releases for Thursday. Dudley has said that remains in alignment with Yellen in expecting inflation rebound (CPI to be published on Friday)

Today's 2nd tier US data was shrugged off (US Inventory and Wholesale Sales numbers), with the main focus being the US CPI on Friday, with analysts anticipating that it may see the first increase since February

Currency summaries:

EUR/USD

· Strong bids found at 1.17 after a brief drive sub round number

· Early selling pressure on North Korean tensions flaring up

· Slide in Europe as havens bid helps decipher risk-off flows not as supportive to EUR (no longer treated as true funding currency nature vs JPY, CHF)

· Techs remain bearish after the downside cross of the 20sma through the 200sma in the hourly

· Recovery seen limited judging by yield spreads, as DE vs US 10y continues to deteriorate

GBP/USD

· Failed auctions to make lower lows on the hourly hints pause to the bear rally

· UK data on Thursday next catalyst for GBP, expected to see bids off lows if at discount ahead of data

· M&A news was an early catalyst for Cable demand after news US firm Vantiv to buy Worldpay

· Early demand quickly faded away as risk-off flows dominated, undermining GBP

· UK vs US 10y yield spread see a minor recovery in line with GBP moving off lows in NY

USD/JPY

· Continues to find decent bids sub 110.00 as haven flows recede

· Technical pattern suggestive of an interim bottom as long as North Korean tension not back into play

· Appearance of Sec’y of State Tillerson in Guam managed to calm jitters over North Korea, if only temporarily

· The move lower driven by haven bids but not supported by other measures of value such as yield spreads

· Next directional move with substance to be determined by North Korea situation or US inflation on Friday

AUD/USD

· Found strong sellers early in Asia after North Korean threatening statement on Guam, China inflation excuse to fuel bearish momentum

· F ailed auctions lower in Europe and US hours

· The recovery may see 0.79 exposed, sellers likely to lurk around on risk-off environment

· AUD/JPY action to help determine next directional move in AUD as present flows more sensitive to risk on/off vs fundamentals

NZD/USD

· NZD finds strong bids after RBNZ statement not as dovish as anticipated

· Multiple failures to break 0.7370 suggests line in the sand for sellers to continue stepping in (tested again post RBNZ)

· Reaction post-RBNZ strengthens the notion that a potentially bullish cycle may develop if risk recovers (tall order)

· Further recover sees major confluence at 0.7390 (daily ATR limit + strong horizontal support)

USD/CAD

· Fresh impulsive move higher finally sees hourly acceptance above 1.27

· Early focus on risk trades, shifted to Crude oil inventories (came mixed)

· Bulls in short term control while 1.2650 and/or risk-off intact

· Hourly 20sma caps downside in late US, first area where buyers may re-instate significant bids

FX Option expiries

• EUR/USD 1.1725 (721M) 1.1700 (566M), 1.1850 (513M), 1.1900 (379M)

• EUR/JPY 130.15-30 (758M)

• USD/JPY 110.00 (849M), 110.45/50 (637M, 109.75 (502M)

• EUR/GBP 0.8900 (420M)