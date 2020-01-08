The latest on share price performance of major forex firms shows CMC Markets in the lead, up 34% since January 2019, followed by IG Markets' 20% and Swiss Quote at 9%. The % share performances of each of XTB, Gain Capital and Plus500 are all in in red. Since January 2018, the picture is very different. Swiss Quote leads with a 23% gain, followed by Plus500 at 0.12%. All the others are in the red, with Gain Capital (-57%), XTB (-10%), CMC and IG (-5%) and Plus500 (+0.4%).

Tightening regulations such as Mifid in Europe have certainly had an impact, explaning the tale of two performances in 2018 and 2019.