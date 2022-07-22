Forex
The Euro is sitting on decent gains this week, and it is set to close higher for the first time in three weeks as the ECB not only brought out its big bazooka but also increased the interest rate much more than the market expectations. The ECB increased the interest rate by 50 basis points yesterday when the market players were expecting an interest rate hike of 25 basis points. It was the first time in nearly 11 years that the ECB increased the interest and the region, its banks and consumers will now need to adjust to a new reality of higher rates.
Many traders are worried that the Eurozone’s economy isn’t strong enough to withstand higher rates, and to ease off those concerns, the ECB introduced its new tool, anti-fragmentations, which is designed to help the countries in the Eurozone where there are concerns for lofty debt piles such as Italy.
Oil
Oil prices are moving higher on the final day of the week as investors are concerned about rising covid cases in China. However, we think that the upside here may be limited as the gasoline consumption in the US isn’t showing promising numbers and the demand side of the equation is getting hit adversely.
On the supply side, there has been a call between Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman where they discussed cooperation within the boundaries of OPEC+, and the emphasis has been on a further corporation. The OPEC meeting is only two weeks away, and traders are concerned if the cartel is going to release more oil or not, as prices are still painfully high.
