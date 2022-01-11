Forex
The U.S. dollar has gained support from the notion that inflation rising is likely to support the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates sooner rather than later, and hence higher interest rates would support the dollar moving higher as well. In addition to this, better than projected unemployment numbers also make the case for aggressive tapering stronger. Similarly, the value of the pound has also been rising as investors are expecting that the Bank of England will likely raise its interest rates in coming months as well.
Asian Pacific markets
The fall in market sentiment in the United States, the biggest economy in the world, has also seeped into Asian Pacific markets, which are also looking for direction and assessing what global economic growth will look like in 2022.
As of 11.49 p.m. EST, the Nikkei dropped 0.90% and the Shanghai index fell 0.08%. The Hang Seng index, in Hong Kong, surged 0.37%. The ASX 200 index slumped 0.74%, and the Seoul Kospi rose 0.02%.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies around 1.1350 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1350, consolidating the bounce amid a broadly weaker US dollar. Treasury yields pull back from two-year highs ahead of Wednesday's US inflation data. Meanwhile, ECB Lagarde's speech, Powell’s Testimony awaited.
GBP/USD eyes to regain 1.3600 inside weekly rising triangle
GBP/USD pares the previous day’s losses around 1.3580 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable pair picks up bids inside short-term ascending triangle formation. However, steady RSI and sluggish MACD joins the pair’s failures to stay beyond 1.3600 keep sellers hopeful.
Gold could extend the rebound if 50-DMA holds, focus on yields, US inflation Premium
Gold price is building onto the recent uptrend above the $1,800 mark, as the correction in the US rates extends on Tuesday. The greenback retreat in tandem with the yields, with all eyes now on Wednesday’s US inflation data.
Polygon upside potential capped at 13%
MATIC price is in a tough spot due to its upswings in the last week of December 2021. Although Polygon could see an uptrend, the bulls will face an extremely resilient resistance barrier that will likely stop Polygon dead in its tracks.
Will Apple have a happy iPhone birthday?
Apple shares closed out Monday just in the green, registering a modest gain of 0.1% to close at $172.17. While tech names have struggled so far in 2022 due to higher yields and an aggressive Fed, apple remains poised near all-time highs.