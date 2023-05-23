RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.6650 amid productive US debt-ceiling talks
AUD/USD is holding gains at around 0.6650, as investors remain hopeful of a debt-limit deal after a productive Biden-McCarthy meeting. The US Dollar is back on the bids even though the US S&P 500 futures advance and US Treasury bond yields stay sluggish. Focus on US PMIs.
EUR/USD is creeping in to test bull´s commitments at 1.0800
EUR/USD fell at the start of the week and remained on the back foot on Monday with the price testing the 1.08 level within a phase of consolidation for the main part. The Euro is down nearly 2% for the month reversing two straight months of gain.
Gold drops below $1,970 as Fed expresses more rate hikes this year
Gold price has failed in defending its immediate support of $1,970.00 in the Asian session. The precious metal has dropped firmly as the Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are confident that more interest rate hikes by the central bank are in the pipeline in the fight against stubborn United States inflation.
US debt ceiling impasse to devastate crypto markets as Bitcoin and altcoin volumes plummet
The world economy is currently bracing for a terrible blow from the United States. As the Biden administration continues to negotiate with Congress to reach common ground, the stock market sits in a worry of impending doom. This fear is potentially also spreading to the crypto market.
Recession, what recession?
At the start of a new week, stocks are stable, the S&P 500 is roughly flat, however, the Nasdaq is up 0.3%, and has broken through its 52-week high, which is a bullish technical indicator. There is still a lot of talk about a recession out there, however, the Nasdaq is up more than 25% YTD and is higher by nearly 4% in the past week.